The decorations are up and the pantries are packed with candy for youngsters; as Halloween rapidly approaches, the communities of the Columbia River Gorge are hosting numerous events Halloween night for families.
Below is a round-up of family-friendly events to celebrate the spooky season. To the right on this page, you will find several parties, performances and events that may or may not be family-friendly.
Residents and visitors are invited to attend the Halloween festivities planned for downtown White Salmon on Oct. 31.
The eeriest and funnest night of the year will feature ghosts, ghouls, goblins, fairies, princesses, superheroes and other cute and hilarious apparitions walking the streets from 5PM to 7PM. If you love Halloween and the smiles it brings to the faces of kids and adults alike, we want everyone to come celebrate Halloween RIGHT and renew the downtown Halloween community tradition.
Jewett Boulevard (Hwy 141) will be closed to vehicular traffic between Garfield Avenue and Estes Avenue from 5 to 7 p.m.
The celebration will feature:
White Salmon Masonic Center, 146 W Jewett Blvd
Anchoring the west end of downtown, the Bingen-White Salmon Community Partners and the White Salmon Masonic Center are partnering to host a spooky haunted house for all ages. Costumes are encouraged and welcomed, as well as volunteers to help with the event.
60 NE Wauna Ave (Bubba’s Brew Espresso Parking Lot)
Anchoring the east end of downtown, and going strong for more than 20 years, the Halloween tradition hosted by Grace Baptist Church returns with carnival games, cider, cookies, costumes and more.
Jewett Blvd between Estes Ave and Garfield Ave
Individuals, groups and businesses are encouraged to come downtown to hand out treats from their camp chairs or tables set up on the sidewalks along Jewett Boulevard from Estes Avenue to Garfield Avenue. What better way to watch the costume parade?! Please ensure treats are individually packaged and sealed.
Costume Parade - 5:30PM to 6PM
White Salmon City Hall Parking Lot, 100 N Main Ave
The White Salmon Valley K-8 Parent Teacher Organization is leading a walking costume parade through downtown featuring all who wish to participate. Participants will show off costumes while parading down Jewett Boulevard. All events are free and open to the public.
Toddler Halloween Dance Party
Mt. Adams Grange 98 in White Salmon.
Dance party for ages 2-6 starts at 10:30 a.m.; costumes encouraged. Sponsored by the White Salmon Valley Library. Parents and siblings welcome. Spanish and English.
Join The Society Hotel in Bingen from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. for a haunted house. Free entry, donations to Community Partners are appreciated.
Lyle Activity Center, 308 Klickitat Street
The party starts at 5 p.m. and will feature a kids costume contest with prizes, and a best trunk contest with prizes. Judging begins at 6 p.m.
Downtown celebration in The Dalles
The Downtown Trick or Treat will take place on Monday, Oct. 31 from 3 to 5 p.m. in downtown The Dalles.
Look out for orange pumpkin flyers for participating businesses, and don’t forget monsters in the park after dark by Northern Wasco Parks and Recreation at the city park from 5 to 7 p.m.
Church of Nazarene Trunk or Treat
The second annual Trunk or Treat runs from 5 to 7 p.m. Free event. Enjoy free cider, hot cocoa & coffee. Vote for best pumpkins & trunk. Rain or shine!
Downtown celebration in Hood River
Get your costume ready, and join us in Downtown Hood River for our Safe Halloween event. Located on Oak Street between 1st and 6th Streets, all ghosts and goblins alike can trick or treat safely down our closed off streets from 5 to 7 p.m. Until then, creep it real! Check out the Hood RIver Library District’s new bookmobile on Oak Street during Halloween. Every child receives a free book.
