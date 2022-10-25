Live Music: The Last Stop
209 E . Second St., The Dalles
Oct. 26, 7 p.m. — Tyson Huckins
Bargeway Live Music
1535 Bargeway Road, The Dalles
Oct. 26, 6 p.m. — Johnny Young
Oct. 27, 6 p.m. — Kenny Olsen & Jeff Carrell
Oct. 28, 6 p.m. — Kevin Selfe
Oct. 29, 6 p.m. — Richard Morrow
Gorges Beer Sunday BBQ
390 Wa Na Pa St, Cascade Locks
Oct. 27, 5 p.m. — Guest artist: Tyson Huckins; Oct. 30, 5 p.m. — Guest artist: Sunny Pache
All Jazz Considered
301 Country Club Road, Hood River
Oct. 27, 5 p.m. — Join Dave Henehan, Mike Turley and Mike Grodner for an early evening of jazz. No cover.
Anastasia the Musical
1220 Indian Creek Road, Hood River
Oct. 28-29, 7 p.m., Oct. 30, 2 p.m. — Hood River Valley High’s performing arts department bringing Anastasia to Bowe Theater. Tickets $12-15, available online, at Waucoma’s, or at the door.
The Ruins celebrates Halloween
13 Railroad St., Hood River
Oct. 28, 8 p.m. — Haunted Humor Variety Show and costume party. $10 at the door
Oct. 29, 7 p.m. — The Chicken$#!ts Gamblers to perform at costume party. Tickets $10 in advance, $15 at the door. Costumes required and prizes available.
Nancy Norton Comedy
210 Oak St., Bingen
Oct. 28, 7:30 p.m. — Denver-based comedian Nancy Norton to perform live at The Bingen Theater. Tickets $15-20 online.
Live Music @ River City Saloon
207 Cascade Ave., Hood River
Oct. 28, 8 p.m. — Sweet N’ Juicy ready to party at River City Saloon. Free entry, 21and over.
Oct. 29, 8 p.m. — The Greenneck Daredevils to take the stage for a Halloween Bash. $10 cover or $5 with wristband
Fundraiser concert for Veterans
221 E Second St., The Dalles
Oct. 29, 7 p.m. — Rockin’ Halloween concert featuring Got Your Six Band at Granada Theatre. $20 advance, $25 at the door
Halloween Bash at Tabby’s
1850 Country Club Road, Hood River
Oct. 29, 8 p.m. — Join Wasco Bros for a night of True Gorge Country at Tabby’s Hole in One Bar & Grill
Gospel Explosion
700 Pacific Ave., Hood River
Oct. 29, 8 p.m. — Fundraiser dinner and gospel music show for Horizon Christian School in Hood River. Tickets $0, full tables available. Call 541-386-3200 or visit www.horizonchristianschool.org.
Funkship Erupting
210 Oak St., Bingen
Oct. 29, 7:30 p.m. — Annual Halloween Dance Party at The Bingen Theater featuring Morning Train and Funkship. Tickets $15, proceeds to theater upgrades and renovations.
Southern Sons Halloween Rock Show
Oct. 29, 7 p.m. — Oregon rock band Southern Sons headlining Route 30’s Halloween festivities. No cover.
The Dalles Art Center gets spooky
220 E. Fourth St., The Dalles
Oct. 29, 3 p.m. — Family friendly journey through haunting stories, poems and historical lore celebrating the Celtic new year of Samhain, featuring storyteller Will Hornyak. Free entry.
Oct. 29, 7 p.m. — Join Hornyak in a wild and harrowing romp through Mexican folktales, Irish legends, and Greek myths. Ages 14+ recommended. $10 donation suggested.
Vollmond Anniversary Party
1021 12th St, Hood River
Oct. 29, 12 p.m. — Working Hands hosting first anniversary celebration, featuring artists Chasing Ebenezer, Arthur Buezos, The Fearsome Foursome Band, as well as the Beer Belly Run, costume contests for humans and dogs, and more. Full schedule online, free entry.
Jazz By The Fireplace
301 Country Club Road, Hood River
Oct. 29, 7:30 p.m. — Join Dave Henehan (guitar), Chic Preston (bass, guitar, vocals) and Tim Ortlieb (drums) for a night of jazz improvisation. No cover.
Halloween Hootenanny
601 Wa Na Pa St., Cascade Locks, OR
Oct. 29, 5 p.m. — Get spooky on the dance floor with DJ Zinker at Thunder Island Brewing, plus costume party with prizes.
October Spooktacular Concert
Oct. 30, 3 p.m. — Gorge Winds Concert Band presents spooky-themed concert at the Granada Theatre. Costume party, raffles included. Tickets $20 for families, $10 general. Children under 12 get in free. Costumes encouraged.
