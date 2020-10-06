PARKDALE — The Mt. Hood Town Hall, the Upper Hood River Valley’s community center, is slowly opening again under the state COVID-19 guidelines. The annual spring event to raise funds to restore, maintain and operate the Town Hall had to be canceled. Town Hall volunteers hope a new donation campaign during October will provide the much needed funds that would have been normally raised in the spring, according to a press release.
In coordination with several upper valley businesses, Mt. Hood Town Hall volunteers hope to raise $10,000 and those making donations to the Town Hall will have a chance to win gift cards for these businesses.
This is how it works: Every $25 donated to the Mt. Hood Town Hall during the month of October gets one ticket for the drawing of a $100 gift card for one of the participating upper valley businesses of your choosing. Thus, donate $100 and get four tickets placed in the drawing. Twelve gift cards are available. When you donate, select where to place your tickets; participating businesses include Solera, Apple Valley BBQ, Grateful Vineyard, Lady Fern, Kiyokawa Orchards, Moby’s and Mt. View Orchards. “Many thanks to these businesses for helping with this Town Hall fundraiser,” said a press release.
The drawing for the gift cards will occur on Saturday, Oct. 31 (Halloween) at 5 p.m. during a Town Hall Facebook live event.
Make a donation and choose where to place your tickets via a link on the Town Hall website (mthoodtownhall.org) or on the Town Hall Facebook page. Or, mail a donation to the Town Hall at PO Box 247, Parkdale, OR 97041, and be sure to say where to place your tickets.
Built in 1914, the Mt. Hood Town Hall served as a four room elementary school until 1961. Thirty years ago, to avoid the Town Hall’s demolition, volunteers created the Mt. Hood Towne Hall Association as a private non-profit organization dedicated to restoring and maintaining the building and grounds. The Town Hall receives no government funding, relying only on volunteer labor, donations and rental income.
For more information on this fundraiser or what rental options, programs and classes are available, visit the Town Hall website, email mthoodtownhall@gmail.com or call 541 402 4448.
