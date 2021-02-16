Inspired by the Feb. 3 Columbia Gorge News article “The Dalles 2021 Distinguished Citizens Awards Banquet,” Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association (CGOA) has added its own appreciation for these six individuals and two organizations by presenting each winner with two free tickets to a CGOA live regular performance of their choice during the 2021-2022 season.
Individuals honored are Kristen Harmon, Carolyn Layson, Captain Raymond Morris, Dr. Peter and Mrs. Peruzzo, Lu Seapy, and Megan Thompson. Organizations honored are Columbia Gorge Toyota & Honda and Wasco Masonic Lodge.
In making these presentations, CGOA President Hugh Amick noted that “in these difficult times, it’s a true pleasure to be able to honor such outstanding citizens of The Dalles. We thank them for their steady dedication and meaningful contributions to the Gorge community, and we look forward to performing for them as soon as possible. We also thank The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce and the Mid-Columbia Health Foundation for shining their spotlights on these local heroes.”
