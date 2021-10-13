Dr. Marta Yera Cronin, president of Columbia Gorge Community College (CGCC), has chosen to be part of Presidents for Latino Student Success and the Excelencia in Action network, according to a press release from CGCC.
Excelencia in Education is a national organization whose mission is to accelerate Latino student success in higher education. The nation-wide network includes diverse college and university leaders who commit to making their institutions’ learning environment one in which Latino students thrive, according to a press release from CGCC.
Excelencia’s network represents four percent of all U.S. colleges and universities, yet enroll 24 percent of all Latino students. They graduate 35 percent of all Latino graduates nationwide, the release said.
Excelencia professionals, the Presidents for Latino Student Success, and their campus teams actively collaborate to put evidence-based practices and strategic analysis of student data to use supporting and advancing the talents, skills and contributions of Latino students and the institutions.
Sarita Brown, president of Excelencia, said, “Higher education leaders with skills and vision are fundamental to our country’s strong recovery. Those prepared to engage and intentionally serve Latino students, while serving all their students, will lead the way.”
“With Columbia Gorge Community College’s growing Latino enrollment, it’s imperative that we avail ourselves of all opportunities that can better equip us to serve this expanding student population,” said Cronin. “Working with Excelencia and other colleges within the network will enable us to stay abreast of promising practices as they emerge. By working together we can ensure that all our students are successful from the moment they enter our institutions until they graduate with a degree or credential.
“It is an honor to be part of such an esteemed and innovative group of leaders,” she added.
Through the network, CGCC will collaborate with Excelencia to leverage collective expertise and resources, foster partnerships and amplify current efforts at the national level. To learn more about Presidents for Latino Student Success visit www.edexcelencia.org.
CGCC is an Hispanic-Serving Institution, the first community college in Oregon to join the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities. Offering instruction in The Dalles, Hood River and virtually, this accredited, public institution serves students throughout the Mid-Columbia region. Learn more at www.cgcc.edu.
