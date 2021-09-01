HOOD RIVER — In response to a positive COVID-19 case within Columbia Center for the Arts, the center is announcing the following changes to the gallery schedule to enable full completion of quarantine, testing, and sanitation protocols:
- The center will remain closed until Sept. 14.
- The current Best of the Gorge exhibit will continue Sept. 14-26.
- The Fever Dream show will be on display through October as planned.
- The Don’t Quit Your Day Job show will be postponed to November.
- The Holiday Show will run December to Jan. 7.
This schedule will enable CCA to provide a safe indoor environment for our staff and visitors and provide our staff sufficient time to complete their quarantine and testing regimen, said a CCA press release.
“CCA values the health and safety of our staff, visitors, volunteers, artists and performers above all else and we thank our community for your support during these very challenging times,” said the release.
