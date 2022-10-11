A 2022 Wasco County Candidate Forum planned for Oct. 11 was canceled due to a lack of response from representatives, according to The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce, which organized the event.
Instead of being hosted at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, the chamber will send questions to representatives and compile and distribute each candidate's answers.
White Salmon Forum Oct. 18
The Klickitat/Skamania League of Women Voters and the Trout Lake Community Council are hosting a Candidate’s Forum on Tuesday, Oct. 18 from 7-8:30 p.m. at the Mt. Adams Grange, 1085 N. Main Ave., White Salmon.
Klickitat County candidates running for county auditor, county clerk and county commissioner position 2 will attend. The forum is open to the public and will be accessible on a virtual format. The live virtual link and the post-debate recording is available upon request by contacting the League at lwv.klickitat.skamania@gmail.com.
The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan organization, neither supporting nor opposing candidates or political parties at any level of government. The league works on vital issues of concern to members and the public by registering voters, providing voters with election information through voter guides, as well as candidate forums and debates.
