50th Beef and Burgundy

Rep. Daniel Bonham address Wasco County Republicans in The Dalles.

 Mark B. Gibson photo/file

Oregon Rep. Daniel Bonham (R-The Dalles), whose house district “essentially went away,” is hoping to continue serving the region as an Oregon State Senator for Oregon’s 59th senate district.

Bonham is currently serving as a representative for Oregon’s 59th district, having been appointed in 2018 and winning two elections. That house district was redrawn and no longer includes The Dalles.