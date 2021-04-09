The Hood River County Health Department has announced a COVID vaccine clinic for Thursday, April 15, with a goal of reaching farmworkers and household family members of frontline workers,
Registrations are open for the vaccination clinic at River of Life Assembly Church in Hood River. Farmworker priority appointments will be available online through this Friday; this is for those who work on farms or in a packing house. This includes seasonal work.
This clinic is for the Johnson & Johnson single dose vaccine.
To register, visit hrccovid19.org, where an online schedule is available in both English and Spanish. For more information or for help scheduling, call 541-387-6911 (English and Spanish). Leave a message and a volunteer will return your call in the language you left your message in.
You will need:
- An appointment
- A consent form, which is linked in the confirmation email (if you can’t print it, you can get one at the clinic)
You will not need:
- Identification
- Proof of employment
- Insurance (optional)
- To be a Hood River County Resident
- To pay anything for the vaccine
More appointments will become available for future clinics.
