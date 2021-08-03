As Hood River’s population continues to grow, the housing market has failed to keep pace. Apartments and other housing options have become few and far between, as well as too expensive. The Hood River City Council approved the budget for an affordable housing strategy during their bi-weekly meeting on July 26. Included in the City of Hood River’s Annual Work Plan, the production of affordable housing is the first project mentioned.
An associate planner for the city, Jennifer Kaden, presented the work done so far and what is expected in the near future. Kaden shared the projects anticipated outcomes: More workers living in Hood River, increased community understanding, reducing the number of cost-burdened households and doing so with local partnerships. A task force comprised of 12 members is set to be chosen in the next few weeks. Kaden told the council that 30 people had applied to for those positions. Councilor Megan Saunders was selected as the liaison for the task force. She will be responsible for relaying information between the task force and the city council.
“I am super excited to try and help in anyway I can,” said Saunders.
She acknowledged that housing in Hood River is a major issue in Hood River County, but thinks this task force will help address behind the scenes issues. According to the task force application, the group will meet virtually six times between the summer and fall of 2021. Members who will be selected for the affordable housing team will be balanced mix of Hood River’s demographics.
Commented