Greg Pack
1) Why did you decide to run for a position on the Hood River County Transportation District board?
I believe accessible transportation is key to a healthy community. Would love to be part of a team that makes solid decisions on our community’s needs. I am currently a member of the board and wish to continue our work.
2) What is your background/profession, and where do you live?
I have headed up multiple resort companies with their own transportation systems. Able to work with others on developing a vision to support the organizations mission. Active stakeholder for Vision Around the Mountain plan and live in Odell
3) What will your top priorities be if voters select you to serve on the board?
Improve service for all members of our community and ensure we use the resources wisely.
4) What changes do you think the district needs to make?
Expanded Service to outlying areas .
