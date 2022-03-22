Friends of the Columbia Gorge host “Exploring Recreation & Representation in the Gorge” via Zoom on Wednesday, March 30 at 6 p.m. The webinar will discuss tourism, trails, accessibility, and representation in the Gorge.
Emily Reed, from the Columbia Gorge Tourism Alliance, will discuss tourism and accessibility efforts in the Gorge including new trails and transit opportunities. Dez Ramirez, from Wild Diversity, will follow with a talk on creating new narratives surrounding conservation as well as the need for connection and representation in the great outdoors.
This webinar will be hosted via Zoom. The webinar will be recorded and uploaded to Friends’ YouTube page within a few days of the recording.
Register at gorgefriends.org/news-events/events/2022-03-30/exploring-recreation-representation-in-the-columbia-gorge.
This webinar is a free-event and open to the public. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.
