At the annual luncheon of the Skamania County Economic Development Council, held last Thursday at Skamania Lodge , two of the legislators now representing Skamania County as part of the new 17th Legislative District introduced themselves and presented a glimpse of their plans for the upcoming legislative session.

Sen. Lynda Wilson R-Vancouver, and Rep. Paul Harris R-Vancouver, spoke at the annual event. Skamania County, previously part of the 14th legislative district, is now represented entirely by the 17th legislative district due to this year’s redistricting process. Still, 14 district representative Gina Mosbrucker R-Goldendale noted that her doors were still open as she introduced Wilson and Harris to the audience.