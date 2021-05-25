Long delays on I-84 near Cascade Locks
The right lane of westbound I-84 remains closed around-the-clock for landslide repairs east of Cascade Locks. The schedule calls for completion and re-opening of the lane in June.
Crews closed the right westbound lane at milepost 48 earlier this month to repair an embankment adjacent to the highway damaged by a slide. This slide was one of a series of landslides during winter storms that forced occasional closures of I-84 and the Historic Columbia River Highway.
Over the past two weekends of work, travelers have experienced long delays on I-84 west. Expect and plan for long delays or take an alternate route.
During the work, the shoulder of westbound I-84 is closed. A signed detour for people riding bicycles on I-84 west will be available by taking Exit 51 and following Wyeth Road into Cascade Locks. The speed limit is reduced to 55 mph in the lane closure area. Visit TripCheck.com for real-time traffic conditions.
HR bridge replacement project update
Work on the I-84 bridge replacement project between exits 63 and 64 in Hood River is on schedule, said Don Hamilton, Region 1 public information officer, Oregon Department of Transportation, with all six lanes open again just prior to Memorial Day weekend.
“Then we’re back to work again for a couple weeks in June to pave the approaches to the bridge, do permanent striping and median barrier, etc.,” he said.
All work in June that has an impact on traffic, such as lane closures, will take place at night, he said. The project is set to be completed before June 30.
HR Public Works paving project
Starting Tuesday, May 25 and running through Thursday, May 27, Hood River Public Works crew will be paving Ninth Street between State and Hazel streets, and Hazel Street between Seventh and Ninth streets.
During this period, vehicles must not be parked on the street between the hours of 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. Vehicles left in the work area will be towed at owner’s expense.
Expect traffic delays during these times. For more information, contact Marlo Messmer at 541-387-5201.
Red Cross Blood Drive May 26
The White Salmon Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 531 E. Tohomish, will host an American Red Cross blood drive on May 26 from 12:30-6 p.m.
“An estimated 38 percent of Americans are eligible to give blood, but of those, less than 10 percent actually donate each year,” said a press release. “If you are healthy and eligible, please come out to donate. Most donations take about an hour, so book your appointment, roll up your sleeve and become a part of the lifesaving mission of the Red Cross and The White Salmon Seventh-Day Adventist Church. A recent COVID-19 immunization does not make you ineligible to donate. All donations are tested for COVID-19 antibodies.”
To schedule an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter “whitesalmon.”
Addiction Disorder treatment program launching
Mid-Columbia Center For Living (MCCFL) has announced it is the recipient of an Oregon Health Authority (OHA) grant to increase access to Substance Use Disorder (SUD) treatment services to improve the rate of successful recovery from addiction, according to a press release from the agency.
The SUD treatment services will include medically-assisted treatment when appropriate, in addition to evidence-based group and individual therapy. Based on the concept that addiction is a chronic disease, treatment is designed to help people learn to successfully manage their disease rather than letting the disease manage them.
“The program has opened a new door and a more direct door to SUD Treatment Services,” said Dr. June Gower, executive director of MCCFL.
The program is a team approach to SUD treatment. It starts with the support of peer mentors, who facilitate initial access and support ongoing adherence to treatment. There are medical services that evaluate for disease-related medical issues and assess the need for medically assisted treatment.
The core of the program are group and individual SUD counselors, who give those suffering with substance abuse the tools they need for successful sober living.
MCCFL is the regional behavioral health provider for Hood River, Wasco and Sherman counties.
Lyle Lions community breakfast June 5
Lyle Lions Club will again host its community breakfast after more than a year’s hiatus on Saturday, June 5 from 7-10 a.m. at the community center on the corner the Fifth and Highway14 in Lyle.
Cost is $7 adults, $4 for those 6-12 and free for those 5 and under. All Klickitat County Department of Health guidelines will be followed.
Craft fair, flea market scheduled; vendors needed
Mid-Columbia Senior Center is having a Craft-Flea Market on Saturday, June 5 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and interested vendors can call or text Dianna Thomas at 541-980-1405.
