White Salmon schools are kicking off their staggered transition into a hybrid model of instruction this week.
Starting Feb. 1, kindergartners, first-graders and fourth-graders will be welcomed back into the halls of Whitson Elementary School for the first time since last spring. The plan was approved in a special meeting of the White Salmon Valley Board of Directors earlier this month after Klickitat County Health Officials announced the COVID-19 disease activity in Klickitat County has dropped to moderate levels as defined in the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) “Tools to Prepare for Provision of In-Person Learning among K-12 Students at Public and Private Schools during the COVID-19 Pandemic.”
Grades 2, 3, 5, and 6 will start the week of Feb. 8, and grades 7 and 8 will start the following week.
A return date for Columbia High school has yet to be scheduled.
Students returning to the classroom will be organized with half the student going to class for half the week and the other class the rest of the week, with one full day of remote instruction per week. Parents/guardians also have the option to keep their student on full-time remote learning.
Each day students will wear a mask (if they do not have one, one will be provided for them) and complete a health check before entering the building, either through Family Access or on a paper copy (a document is available to print on the website).
Detailed drop-off and pick-up instructions can be found on the Whitson Elementary website.
If a student is showing any COVID-19 symptoms, they will be removed from class and families will be called to come get their child. Families should develop a plan that allows them to pick up their child within 30 minutes.
“We at Whitson are excited to welcome your children back. We appreciate your understanding and cooperation in these challenging times. We will continue to add and update information on our website in the Road to Reopening section,” said Whitson Principal Todd McCauley.
More information on Whitson Elementary School's reopening plan, visit here.
