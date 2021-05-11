The 25th Annual Community Cleanup for Bingen and White Salmon residents is back and will be held Friday, May 21, and Saturday, May 22, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Bingen Recycling Center.
Reuse, repurpose and recycle items from your home and yard, and help keep waste from going into the landfill.
Brought to you by the Rotary Club of White Salmon-Bingen, Mt. Adams Chamber of Commerce, and numerous community partners, a $10 suggested donation supports future cleanups and other important Rotary projects.
Community Cleanup of Bingen and White Salmon is a major hands-on project of the local Rotary Club and focuses on keeping as much material out of the landfill as possible by providing residents a place to take yard debris, electronics, used items such as clothing, building materials, scrap metal, appliances, household goods, furniture, bicycles and more, said local Rotarian Lora Helmer.
“A big part of the focus is on waste reduction and alternatives to landfilling,” Helmer said.
The Klickitat County Recycling Coordinator Michelle Mulrony will also be on hand to answer recycling questions, help with waste reduction solutions, and will be selling home composting bins to help reduce food waste.
In 2019, 115 volunteers provided over 600 hours of their time to make the annual event run smoothly. New volunteers are always welcome and lunch is provided to all who participate. Please call 509-493-3630 to sign up for a 2-hour shift as a sorter, greeter, driver or loading assistant. Local groups are encouraged to volunteer together and wear your organization’s t-shirt and be featured on the Community Cleanup Facebook page.
Tammara Tippel, Mt. Adams Chamber of Commerce Executive Director and boardmember of the Community Cleanup planning committee, said one thing that keeps her dedicated to the event is taking the phone calls from elderly residents who require assistance to get their home items or yard debris picked up.
“They are so appreciative of knowing that someone cares enough to come and help them,” Tippel said. “It is a big deal when you have had a broken appliance in your home that you could not dispose of alone. This is about the community coming together to assist one another in creating a more pleasant environment for us all. We are making a difference.”
For details visit Facebook at WACommunityCleanup or call the Chamber at 509-493-3630.
Commented