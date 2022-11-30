2022 December sky

A look at Mars in the eastern December sky.

Welcome to December, our last month of the year, and the start of winter. The winter solstice will occur on Dec. 21. On that day, we’ll have about 8 hours and 35 minutes of sunlight. Sunrise will be at about 7:45 a.m., with sunset following at 4:23 p.m.

Even though it is the shortest day of the year, the solstice does not have the earliest sunset — that came on Dec. 10. And it also does not have the latest sunrise — that will come on Jan. 2. Why? Since the Earth’s orbit is slightly elliptical, our day length varies a bit throughout the year. We standardize our time, but the Sun’s position varies from that a bit.