Children and Teens
Anytime — Hood River Chess Club. Free online chess through lichess.org; click “Community” tab under “Teams.” All abilities are welcome; individuals can make challenges any time, and games can be played at any pace. For more information on joining, email Justin at sushiokalani@gorge.net.
Mondays — 4-H Chess Club, 3:45–5 pm. Grades 5-12; online, free. Creative problem solving skills, tactical maneuvers. Register at 541-298-4004 or hammackd@oregonstate.edu.
Tuesdays — Sea Scouts, 7-8:30 p.m. downstairs at The Dalles UCC, 111 E. Fifth St. (marine branch of Boy Scouts). Open to all teens ages 14-20. Bring mask. Info at 707- 363-5353 or ssfreedom399@gmail.com.
Tuesdays & Thursdays — Online Homework Help for Students and Parents, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays and 3:30-4:30 p.m. Thursdays; Hood River County Library staff available by Zoom at zoom.us/j/91001800954. Teachers also welcome.
Tuesdays & Thursdays — Teen Study Space, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Fireside Room at The Dalles Civic Auditorium. Supervised; masks and social distancing required. For high schoolers; bring homework, laptops.
Wednesdays — Online Teen Hangout, 5 p.m. Sponsored by the Hood River County Library District. Games, chat, etc. Email rachelt@hoodriverlibrary.org to join. For teens.
Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays — Virtual Storytime, 10:30-11 a.m., sponsored by Wasco County Library. Wednesday is for babies (birth to 18 months), Thursday is for toddlers and Friday for preschoolers. For information on how to join, contact thedallespubliclibrary@gmail.com or 541-296-2815.
Wednesdays — 4-H Girls Who Code, 3:45–5 p.m. Free. Learn coding skills, build web pages, apps, more as a team. For girls grades 6-12. Register at 541-298-4004 or seapyl@oregonstate.edu.
Thursdays — Storytime on Facebook, 10:30 a.m. Sponsored by the Hood River County Library District. Join Teacher Jana each week for stories and songs.
Thursdays — 4-H Coder Club, 3:45-5 p.m. Free. Grades 5-12; program games and animations. Register at 541-298-4004 or ham-mackd@oregonstate.edu.
Exercise & Meditation
Saturdays in Feb. — Guided Meditation, 11-11:30 a.m. via Zoom, us02web.zoom.us/j/83105312809. Secular, accessible for beginners, no experience necessary. Sponsored by the Hood River Library.
Mondays — Community Meditation, 7-7:30 a.m. Semi-guided, secular meditation led by Emily Martin. More information at www.sapphireheart.org/heartdevotion.
Mondays, Wednesdays & Fridays — Strong Women Classes, 10-11 a.m. at Cemetery Park, Cascade Locks.
Community Events
Feb. 9 — Growing Oregon Gardeners Series, 3 p.m. via Zoom; register at extension.oregonstate.edu/mg/growing-oregon-gardeners-level-series. Class: Multifunctional Hedgerows with Pami Monnette.
Feb. 9 — Survivors of Suicide Loss Support Group, 5:30-630 p.m. via Zoom (in-person meetings are suspend due to COVID); for a link, email belinda.ballah@co.hood-river.or.us. Open to anyone who lost a loved one to suicide. Meets second Tuesday of the month.
Feb. 11 — COVID-19 Vaccination Controversy: A Facilitated Community Discussion, 5:30-7 p.m. at Facebook.com/SixRiversDRC. Hosted by Six Rivers Dispute Resolution Center. COVID-19 vaccination and the intersection of mass vaccination, protest, and nonviolence; all are welcome. English/Spanish.
Feb. 13 — To Kill a Mockingbird, 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. via Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/89364968240; Webinar ID: 893 6496 8240. Presented by PACT Classics; broadcast of 2011 staged production at Columbia Center for the Arts. Free; in lieu of tickets, audiences are asked to make a donation to senior nutrition programs including Meals on Wheels.
Feb. 13 — Thunder Go North: The Hunt for Sir Francis Drake’s Fair Bay, 1:30 p.m. via Zoom, OWCCZoomLink.info; to attend by phone, leave a message at 541-296-4798. Sponsored by the Original Wasco County Courthouse. With Melissa Darby.
Feb. 13-14 — Vocal Recital, 7 p.m. Feb. 13 and noon Feb. 14 at Zion Lutheran, 101 W. 10th, The Dalles. Featuring mezzo-soprano Linda Brice with local pianist and organist Garry Estep. Limited safe seating available by reservation; will also be live-streamed on the church’s Facebook page and YouTube. In association with Serious Theater. Donations to www.zioninthedalles.com/give-one (choose Serious Theater fund). For info or RSVP, contact the church at 541-296-9146, or zion.office.manager@gmail.com.
Feb. 15 — Lyle Lions Club Meeting, 6 p.m. at the Lyle Lions Community Center, corner of Fifth and Highway 14. No potluck; masks required.
Feb. 17 — Sense of Place, 7 p.m. at mtadamsinstitute.org/senseofplace. “Black Pioneers on the Oregon Trail” with Zachary Stocks. Free; option to donate to support program.
Feb. 20 — Gorge Grown Winter Market, 10 a.m. to noon, ground floor, Ferment Brewing Co., 403 Portway Ave., Hood River. Info on COVID safety, fresh sheets and vendors at gorgegrown.com.
Feb. 20 — The Diaries of George Vause (1887-1983), 1:30 p.m. via Zoom, OWCCZoomLink.info; to attend by phone, leave a message at 541-296-4798. Sponsored by the Original Wasco County Courthouse. With Julie Reynolds.
Feb. 23 — Hood River Watershed Group Meeting, 6-8 p.m. Gordon Reeves, emeritus scientist, U.S. Forest Service and Oregon State University, will present The Effects of Disturbance on Anadromous Fish and Implications for Fish Habitat Restoration. Info at cindy@hoodriverwatershed.org.
Feb. 27 — Electric Power in Wasco County, Past and Current, 1:30 p.m. via Zoom, OWCCZoomLink.info; to attend by phone, leave a message at 541-296-4798. Sponsored by the Original Wasco County Courthouse. With Rodger Nichols.
March 1 — CASA Training Starts. Become an advocate for a child in foster care. Contact mmayfield@gorgecasa.org for more information or to start the application process.
Ongoing
Thru Feb. 27 — Art Show, “Hurts So Good,” at Columbia Center for the Arts; hours 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday thru Saturday. More at columbiaarts.org.
Thru April 12 — AARP Tax Aide. Hood River and Wasco counties, make an appointment at gorgetaxaide@gmail.com; Skamania County, call 360-302-2641.
Monday thru Friday — Klickitat Senior Services Telephone Support, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Goldendale, 509-773-3757; White Salmon, 509-493-3068; or Toll Free, 1- 800-447-7858. Staff will direct callers to available resources, assist with online benefit applications and issues with Social Security and Medicare. Seniors can also call for essential grocery delivery, prescription pickup or food bank needs.
Mondays & Thursdays — OSU Hood River County Extension Central Gorge Master Gardeners Virtual Plant Clinic, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free. To receive help for your home gardening questions, go to extension.oregonstate.edu/mg/hoodriver to complete and submit the Plant Clinic Submission Form, or call and leave a message at 541-386-3343 ext. 39259.
Monday-Saturday — Curbside Pickup Service at the Wasco County Library, Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, contact thedallespubliclibrary@gmail.com or 541-296-2815.
Monday-Saturday — Curbside Pickup Service at the White Salmon Valley and Goldendale Libraries, 10 a.m. to noon and 2-5 p.m. Have your name and library card number ready when you call. Holds that have not been picked up at the scheduled time will be held for three business days to allow for re-scheduling. Call 360-906-5000 or 1-888-546-2707.
Tuesdays & Saturdays — Curbside Pickup at the Cascade Locks and Parkdale Libraries, Tuesdays, 2-6 p.m. and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call Cascade Locks at 541-374-9317 or Parkdale at 541-352-6502, or email info@hoodriverlibray.org. Pickups are limited to 15 items.
Tuesday-Saturday — Curbside Pickup at the Hood River Library, Tuesday-Thursday, noon to 6 p.m. and Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 541-386-2535 or email info@hoodriverlibray.org.
Wednesdays — The Dalles Rotary Club, noon via Zoom. Address: us02web.zoom.us/j/693639881?pwd=UFlNdWw2QTZGTURmRHVhY3VlZUQvQT09 (us02web.zoom.us).
Thursdays — The Dalles Kiwanis Club Online Meetings. Log in between 11:45 a.m. and 1 p.m. at TheDallesKiwanisZoom.us. For more information go to www.thedalleskiwanis.org/ or The-Dalles-Kiwanis-Club on Facebook. Feb. 11: Sheriff Lane McGill; Feb. 18: Don Warren, update on Main Street plans; Feb. 25: Kiwanis Governor Lonnie Johnson.
Fridays — Bilingual Conversation Series, noon to 1 p.m. via Zoom, us02web.zoom.us/j/88382995731. Casual language exchange; part English and part Spanish. Sponsored by Hood River County Library District.
Fridays — Gorge Women in Black, Fridays from noon to 1 p.m. at the corner of Fifth and Oak, Hood River. Standing in silence for peace and justice. More on Facebook.
Fridays and Saturdays — Hood River Valley Adult Center Thrift Shop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Proceeds benefit Meals on Wheels. Masks must be worn and provided hand sanitizer used before entering; limited capacity inside.
