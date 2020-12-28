What’s Happening is a free service of Columbia Gorge News and may be edited for length. Items can also be found online on the Columbia Gorge News website (Gorge Life tab); calendar items are updated daily. Send items to trishaw@gorgenews.com.
Fundraisers
Jan. 9 — Wasco County Medical Reserve Corps Eighth Annual Blanket Drive, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at E. Third St., The Dalles. Donations go to The Warming Place, The Dalles. Warm socks, coats and gloves, and travel sized soap and shampoo also accepted. Face masks, social distancing required. More at tanyaw@co.wasco.or.us or 541-506-2631.
Children and Teens
Thru Dec. 31 — “Blast Off!” Theater production by Teatro Milagro in partnership with Oregon Cultural Trust and Columbia Center for the Arts. Free; go to columbiaarts.org to watch at any time. Bilingual viewing available. All ages.
Thru Jan. 31 — Hood River Valley Little League Registration, ages 4-12 at www.hrvll.com. Some grants available (limited time).
Mondays — 4-H Chess Club, 3:45–5 pm. Grades 5-12; online, free. Creative problem solving skills, tactical maneuvers. Register at 541-298-4004 or hammackd@oregonstate.edu.
Tuesdays — Sea Scouts, 7-8:30 p.m. downstairs at The Dalles UCC, 111 E. Fifth St. (marine branch of Boy Scouts). Open to all teens ages 14-20. Bring mask. Info at 707- 363-5353 or ssfreedom399@gmail.com.
Tuesdays & Thursdays — Online Homework Help for Students and Parents, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays and 3:30-4:30 p.m. Thursdays; Hood River County Library staff available by Zoom at zoom.us/j/91001800954. Teachers also welcome.
Wednesdays — Online Teen Hangout, 5 p.m. Sponsored by the Hood River County Library District. Games, chat, etc. Email rachelt@hoodriverlibrary.org to join. For teens.
Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays — Virtual Storytime, 10:30-11 a.m., sponsored by Wasco County Library. Wednesday is for babies (birth to 18 months), Thursday is for toddlers and Friday for preschoolers. For information on how to join, contact thedallespubliclibrary@gmail.com or 541-296-2815.
Wednesdays — 4-H Girls Who Code, 3:45–5 p.m. Free. Learn coding skills, build web pages, apps, more as a team. For girls grades 6-12. Register at 541-298-4004 or seapyl@oregonstate.edu.
Thursdays — Storytime on Facebook, 10:30 a.m. Sponsored by the Hood River County Library District. Join Teacher Jana each week for stories and songs.
Thursdays — 4-H Coder Club, 3:45-5 p.m. Free. Grades 5-12; program games and animations. Register at 541-298-4004 or ham-mackd@oregonstate.edu.
Exercise & Meditation
Sundays — Online Heart Devotion Meditation, 9-10 a.m. at www.sapphireheart.org/heartdevotion.For more info, call Emily at 503-358-1949.
Mondays, Wednesdays & Fridays — Strong Women Classes, 10-11 a.m. at Cemetery Park, Cascade Locks.
Community Events
Dec. 30 — Death Café, 7-8:30 p.m. Sponsored by Providence Volunteers in Action and AgePlus Circles of Care. Limit 10 participants; register at brittany.willson@providence.
Dec. 31 — Goodbye 2020 Fireworks Display, 8 p.m. at the Hood River Event Site, rain, shine, or snow. Sponsored by Hood River Eyeopeners Lions Club. Donation link at www.facebook.com/eyeopenerslions.
Dec. 31-Jan. 1 — All Klickitat County Offices Closed (4 p.m. Dec. 31 and all-day Jan. 1) in observance of New Year’s.
Jan. 1 — Hood River County offices closed in observance of New Year’s Day.
Jan. 26 — Hood River Watershed Group Meeting, 6-8 p.m. Farmers Conservation Alliance will share highlights from their highly successful statewide Irrigation Modernization Program. Info at cindy@hoodriverwatershed.org.
Ongoing
Monday thru Friday until Jan. 20 — Christmas Tree Disposal, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday thru Friday, at Hood River City Public Works Department, 18th and May.
Mondays & Thursdays — OSU Hood River County Extension Central Gorge Master Gardeners Virtual Plant Clinic, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free. To receive help for your home gardening questions, go to extension.oregonstate.edu/mg/hoodriver to complete and submit the Plant Clinic Submission Form, or call and leave a message at 541-386-3343 ext. 39259.
Monday-Saturday — Curbside Pickup Service at the Wasco County Library, Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, contact thedallespubliclibrary@gmail.com or 541-296-2815.
Monday-Saturday — Curbside Pickup Service at the White Salmon Valley and Goldendale Libraries, 10 a.m. to noon and 2-5 p.m. Have your name and library card number ready when you call. Holds that have not been picked up at the scheduled time will be held for three business days to allow for re-scheduling. Call 360-906-5000 or 1-888-546-2707.
Tuesdays & Saturdays — Curbside Pickup at the Cascade Locks and Parkdale Libraries, Tuesdays, 2-6 p.m. and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call Cascade Locks at 541-374-9317 or Parkdale at 541-352-6502, or email info@hoodriverlibray.org. Pickups are limited to 15 items.
Tuesday-Saturday — Curbside Pickup at the Hood River Library, Tuesday-Thursday, noon to 6 p.m. and Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 541-386-2535 or email info@hoodriverlibray.org.
Wednesdays — The Dalles Rotary Club, noon via Zoom. Address: us02web.zoom.us/j/693639881?pwd=UFlNdWw2QTZGTURmRHVhY3VlZUQvQT09 (us02web.zoom.us). No meetings Dec. 23 or Dec. 30.
Thursdays — The Dalles Kiwanis Club Online Meetings. Log in between 11:45 a.m. and 1 p.m. at TheD-allesKiwanisZoom.us. For more information go to www.thedalleskiwanis.org/ or The-Dalles-Kiwanis-Club on Facebook. Dec. 31: Social event for the sharing of good and not so good experiences in 2020; Jan. 7, Club business meeting; Jan. 14, Kate Franko on Google databases and other info; Jan. 21, Scott Baker, Parks and Recreation, update on Sorosis Park restoration; Jan. 28, Brad DeHart, ODOT, The Dalles Bridge construction project.
Fridays — Bilingual Conversation Series, noon to 1 p.m. via Zoom, us02web.zoom.us/j/88382995731. Casual language exchange; part English and part Spanish. Sponsored by Hood River County Library District.
Fridays and Saturdays — Hood River Valley Adult Center Thrift Shop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Proceeds benefit Meals on Wheels. Masks must be worn and provided hand sanitizer used before entering; limited capacity inside.
