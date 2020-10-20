What’s Happening is a free service of Columbia Gorge News and may be edited for length. Items can also be found online on the Columbia Gorge News website (Gorge Life tab); calendar items are updated daily. Send items to trishaw@gorgenews.com.
Fundraisers
Oct. 22-25 — Virtual Stories of Hope. Fundraising event for The Next Door, Inc., at givebutter.com/VirtualStoriesofHope. Info at 541-386-6665 or info@nextdoorinc.org.
Oct. 25 — Hymn Marathon, beginning at noon at Zion Lutheran, The Dalles. Will run up to eight continuous hours. Featuring organist Garry Estep with Master of Ceremonies Pastor Tyler Beane Kelley. Pledges and hymn requests to zion.office.manager@gmail.com or 541-296-9146, or stop by Tuesday-Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Pledges can also be made at the performance.
Thru October — Mt. Hood Town Hall Donation Campaign. Goal of $10,000. Every $25 donated gets a ticket for a drawing for one of 12 $100 gift cards from participating upper valley businesses; drawing Oct. 31. Mail donations to Mt. Hood Town Hall, PO Box 247, Parkdale, OR 97041. Info at mthoodtownhall@gmail.com or 541-402-4448.
Hay Donations for Wildfires — OSU Extension is helping coordinate hay donations with Oregon Emergency Management and TimerUnity. Go to extension.oregonstate.edu/announcements/livestock-hay-feed-donation-request.
Children and Teens
Oct. 27-31 — Hood River County Library Trick-or-Treat. Come to any of the Hood River County Library branches during curbside hours for a free book (one per person). More info at hoodriverlibrary.org.
Oct. 30 — Halloween Movie Watch Party, 7 p.m. Sponsored by the Hood River County Library District. Join the Teen Discord at hoodriverlibrary.org/discord-form; stop by the library during curbside hours Oct. 27-30 for a movie goodies. Ages 13-19.
Tuesdays & Thursdays — Online Homework Help for Students and Parents, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays and 3:30-4:30 p.m. Thursdays; Hood River County Library staff available by Zoom at zoom.us/j/91001800954. Teachers also welcome.
Wednesdays — 4-H Girls Who Code, 3:45–5 p.m. Free. Learn coding skills, build web pages, apps, more as a team. For girls grades 6-12. Register at 541-298-4004 or seapyl@oregonstate.edu.
Thursdays — 4-H Coder Club, 3:45-5 p.m. Free. Grades 5-12; program games and animations. Register at 541-298-4004 or ham-mackd@oregonstate.edu.
Exercise & Meditation
Sundays — Online Heart Devotion Meditation, 9-10 a.m. at Bit.ly/heartdevotion. For more info, call Emily at 503-358-1949.
Mondays, Wednesdays & Fridays — Strong Women Classes, 10-11 a.m. at Cemetery Park, Cascade Locks.
Community Events
Oct. 21 — Grazing Management Webinar for Livestock Owners, 12:30-1:15 p.m. Cattle and horse grazing management for small acreage landowners and largescale ranch operations; alpacas and llamas also briefly covered. Register at beav.es/oMC.
Oct. 21 — Sense of Place, 7 p.m. at mtadamsinstitute.org/senseofplace. “Responding to a Pandemic: An Indigenous Perspective” with Emily Washines and Chuck Sams. Free; option to donate to support program.
Oct. 24 — Original Courthouse Annual Membership Meeting, 1:30 p.m. via conference call: 712-770-5505, access code: 148427#.
Oct. 27 — Hood River Watershed Group Virtual Meeting, 6-8 p.m. “Steelhead Production Monitoring Update for the Hood River Watershed.” RSVP to alix@hoodriverwatershed.org or 541-386-6063 to receive the zoom meeting log-in information.
Oct. 28 — Free Agricultural Pesticide Collection, 10 a.m. to noon at Hood River Transfer Station. Farmers and businesses ONLY of Hood River, Wasco and Sherman counties. Registration required; info at www.tricountyrecycle.com or 541-506-2636.
Oct. 28 — Death Café, 7-8:30 p.m. Sponsored by Providence Volunteers in Action and AgePlus Circles of Care. Limit 10 participants; register at brittany.willson@providence.
Ongoing
This Summer — Gorge Grown Mobile and Farmers Markets: White Salmon, Tuesdays, 4-7 p.m. at Rheingarten Park; Lyle, Fridays, 4-6 p.m. outside the Lyle Activity Center, Highway 14; The Dalles, Wednesdays, 4-6 p.m. outside the Transit Center, 802 Chenowith Loop Road, and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at City Park, Fifth and Union; Hood River, Fridays, noon to 2 p.m. outside Hawks Ridge Assisted Living, Eighth and Pacific, and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Fifth and Columbia parking lot; Odell, first and third Thursdays, 4-6 p.m. downtown; Cascade Locks, second and fourth Thursdays, 4-6 p.m. outside Brigham Fish Market, 681 WaNaPa St.; Maupin, second and fourth Wednesdays in Kaiser Park, Hwy. 197 and Sixth St., noon to 2 p.m.
Mondays & Thursdays — OSU Hood River County Extension Central Gorge Master Gardeners Virtual Plant Clinic, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free. To receive help for your home gardening questions, go to extension.oregonstate.edu/mg/hoodriver to complete and submit the Plant Clinic Submission Form, or call and leave a message at 541-386-3343 ext. 39259.
Tuesdays — Mommy Wellness Zoom Series, noon via Zoom. Series for moms with babies up to 2. Free. Register at 541-296-7319 or mcmc.net. Class meets Tuesdays thru Nov. 17. Presented by MCMC Outpatient Therapy and facilitated by Gina Clark or Laurie VanCott.
Wednesdays — The Dalles Rotary Club, noon via Zoom. Address: us02web.zoom.us/j/693639881?pwd=UFlNdWw2QTZGTURmRHVhY3VlZUQvQT09 (us02web.zoom.us).
Thursdays — The Dalles Kiwanis Club Online Meetings. Log in between 11:45 a.m. and 1 p.m. at TheDallesKiwanisZoom.us. For more information go to www.thedalleskiwanis.org/ or The-Dalles-Kiwanis-Club on Facebook. Oct. 22: County Commissioner Kathy Schwartz, Wasco County update; Oct. 29: City Manager Julie Kruger, City of The Dalles update.
Fridays and Saturdays — Hood River Valley Adult Center Thrift Shop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Proceeds benefit Meals on Wheels. Masks must be worn and provided hand sanitizer used.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.