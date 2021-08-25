Johnny Young, an award-winning Nashville recording artist who grew up in Trout Lake and spent his formative years gigging around the Columbia River Gorge with the country-rock bands Crossfire and HookahStew, has released a self-titled album, available at participating ACE Hardware stores including Hood River Supply and Sawyers ACE in The Dalles.
“Like many in the music industry, his 2020 tour dates evaporated with the onset of the pandemic, prompting him to switch gears (and area codes), in favor of Nashville’s historic Music Row,” said a press release.
“With contributions from some of Nashville’s city’s finest session players, Young spent the remainder of last year recording his debut solo album, which has already gone to radio world-wide on the strengths of the single ‘Outlaw,’ and features a duet with Georgette Jones, the daughter of Tammy Wynette and George Jones,” said the release.
Learn more and watch the video online at www.johnnyyoungcountry.com.
