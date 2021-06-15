Kiss the pig

 Contributed photo

Students at Dry Hollow raised $3,000 to purchase trees at Sorosis Park in The Dalles. Classes competed to raise funds, with the winning class choosing which staff member got to "kiss the pig." The pig, Penelope, was provided by River City Saloon owner Clare Kirkwood. Pictured Left to Right: Dry Hollow Principal Ajay Rundell, Dry Hollow student council treasurer Rivers Kohltfarber, Scott Baker, NWCPR district director, Carter Crowe, student council president, Eithan Oseguera, student council class representative, and third grade teacher Emily Stewart.