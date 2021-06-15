Students at Dry Hollow raised $3,000 to purchase trees at Sorosis Park in The Dalles. Classes competed to raise funds, with the winning class choosing which staff member got to "kiss the pig." The pig, Penelope, was provided by River City Saloon owner Clare Kirkwood. Pictured Left to Right: Dry Hollow Principal Ajay Rundell, Dry Hollow student council treasurer Rivers Kohltfarber, Scott Baker, NWCPR district director, Carter Crowe, student council president, Eithan Oseguera, student council class representative, and third grade teacher Emily Stewart.
Tags
Recommended for you
More from this section
This year our dine and drink business locations throughout the Gorge have suffered with closures. You can help support your favorites by purchasing take out and gift cards. Many of these business will offer curb-side delivery and some will deliver to your home. Let’s keep the Gorge going strong!
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Columbia Gorge News
Sign up to receive notifications when a new Columbia Gorge News e-Edition is published.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Obituary updates
Receive weekly updates on obituaries and death notices.
Oregon Capital Press
Oregon Capital Press presented by Columbia Gorge News
Promotions
Receive updates on upcoming promotions and special sections.
Sports updates
Receive weekly updates on local sports news.
News and Info from our Community Partners
Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)
Most Popular
Articles
- Hood River man struck by lightning
- Body of Husum woman recovered
- Obituary: Ruth Elsasser-Kolberg
- New middle school opens in Hood River
- Armed man arrested following pursuit, standoff
- Deaths and services, June 9, 2021 edition
- Deaths and services, June 16, 2021 edition
- Obituary: Ray Edwards
- Obituary: Jacqueline Stencil
- Obituary: Rachel White
Images
Videos
Latest News
- HRV boys basketball playoff ranking decided this week
- Dufur girls move ahead of Redsides in Big Sky standings
- HRV boys tennis team gets things done, on the court in classroom
- The Dalles looks to improve playoff position
- IMC swim teams converge on HR Aquatic Center for 2021 district championships
- Lady Riverhawks get win on Senior Night
- Robertson, Decker earn Horizon award
- Academic honors go to Gorge schools
Commented