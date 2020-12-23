Donations

Thanks to donations from local churches, community organizations, and businesses, Washington Gorge Action Programs’ Tree of Joy program was able to serve 200 children this year.

 Jacob Bertram photo

Members of the community have been hard at work these past couple of months pulling together Washington Gorge Action Programs’ Tree of Joy program this year, and it was all worth it in the end. With 200 children accounted for, local families in need will be able to give gifts to their little ones this Christmas, thanks to donations from local churches, community organizations, and businesses.

Packages and boxes fill the Bingen Food Bank storage unit.
Rotarian Lora Helmer brings in a box of goodies into the Bingen Food Bank to be distributed to families in need for the Tree of Joy program last week.

The Tree of Joy Program, in its fourth year of operation, culminated with families picking up their gifts at WAGAP’s Bingen food bank last week.

“I’m just shocked with everything that we get. It’s unbelievable, especially this year,” said program coordinator Patty Gallardo. Gallardo had initially planned for 75 children to receive a gift through the program, but as more people donated to the program, this afforded the organization the ability to expand their reach to 125 more children.

Rotarians Travis Cieloha, Lora Helmer, project coordinator Patty Gallardo, and Rotarian Tammy Kaufman bring in donations for the Tree of Joy Program Dec. 15.
Patty Gallardo, coordinator of the Tree of Joy program, checks her list of toys to be distributed to local families in need, and checks it twice.
WAGAP Nutritional Programs Director Janeal Booren and volunteer Shirley Bruckner take a break from their hard work distributing food and presents and pose for a photo at the Bingen Food Bank Dec. 15. 

