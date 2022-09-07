1922 — 100 years ago
Judging from the school census presented by Supt. A.M. Cannon at the Lunch Club on Tuesday, the population of Hood River shows a steady growth over the same period last year. When high school opened last year, the total enrollment was 250, but last Tuesday morning the enrollment reached 290, an increase of ten per cent. Two years ago, the total enrollment on the first day was 212. — Hood River News
Plans for the accommodation of the biggest registration in the history of The Dalles high school are being made by Superintendent Will E. Wiley, in anticipation of Monday, Sept. 11, which is the first day of the new school year. Because of the anticipated crowded condition at the high school this year, arrangements have been made to transfer all seventh grade classes from the high school building to the various grade schools, with the exception of the West End, Wiley said. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1942 — 80 years ago
Because of the realization of the need for increased public health service, a second public health nurse has been added to the staff of the Health Department. Mrs. Lucille Fuller came back to work on July 15 and is working on a fulltime basis. The increased cost allowance for this additional nursing service is being carried on a state, county and city cooperative budget. It is planned that the service will mean elaboration and expansion of the Health Department to include child health conference and maternal and child health programs. — Hood River News
Hearing Slated On Abandonment Of Shaniko Line — Sherman and Wasco county wheat and livestock producers will be heard by an examiner of the Interstate Commerce Commission, September 8, in the application of the Union Pacific railroad to abandon its Shaniko branch. The hearing will start at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in The Dalles city hall, and will continue one or two days, until all evidence is in ... Residents of both counties have prepared a strong case against abandonment of this rail service ... the Shaniko branch hauls all wheat, livestock and other freight from Shaniko, Wasco, Moro, Grass Valley, Kent and communities between. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1962 — 60 years ago
First day enrollment figures for School Districts One and Three reveal a slight increase in city enrollments and a similar decrease in county totals. Superintendents Don Shelton and Al Haberly released the totals. In District One, total enrollment for the district Tuesday was 2,118, a drop of 21 from last year’s total. He said an earlier fruit harvest in the area last year was the probable reason for the slight drop this year, resulting in fewer migrant children enrolling for school in September. Total enrollment in District Three Tuesday was 1,105, Haberly said, an increase of 39 over the 1,066 figure of a year ago. — Hood River News
The third annual Kiwanis Steak Fry was bigger than ever Thursday evening at Sorosis Park. Reports were incomplete but it was estimated well over a thousand persons turned out for charcoal broiled steaks, baked potatoes, rolls, salad and coffee. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1982 — 40 years ago
Vacation time came to an abrupt halt Tuesday, but school officials said the transition arrived with relatively little trauma despite some changes from past years. One of those changes was the transfer of Frankton Elementary students to Westside Elementary, which Superintendent Frank Lariza said went without a hitch. Another change, the addition of kindergarten, didn’t cause problems because that new program is being phased in gradually and won’t be in full operation until next week. — Hood River News
Klickitat and Skamania public utility districts joined the majority of Northwest utilities in the past week signing new power sales contracts with Bonneville Power Administration. Six utilities, including Cascade Locks, declined to sign the 20-year agreement. The utilities signing the contract also had questions about some of the provisions and many, including the local PUDs, joined as intervenors in a court effort to get Saturday’s deadline extended. Acting Klickitat PUD manager Norman Bargabus said the agreement assures local PUDs of electrical energy through the year 2001. — White Salmon Enterprise
A third firm jumped into the Martin Marietta-Bendix ownership fight today. United Technologies Corporation hit the street with a $1.46 billion offer to buy Bendix and at the same time announced it had agreed to sell the Bendix aerospace and electronics business to Martin Marietta. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
2002 — 20 years ago
Swimmers’ strokes were all that disturbed the smooth Columbia River waters on Monday. Under brilliant sunny weather, and with not a bit of wind, the 434 swimmers made the crossing under conditions radically different than 2001, when the annual event had to be canceled. “This is as nice a day for the swim as I can remember,” said Cindy Winfield, who has volunteered for the event “between 10 and 15 years.” — Hood River News
A $16,900 building study has revealed that the Park Center in White Salmon is not an ecologically feasible location for the long-proposed West End Annex/Senior Center. Bainbridge Design, Inc., a Portland engineering firm, undertook a study of the Park Center building at the behest of Klickitat County, which sought to research whether constructing a new building to fit more county offices would be more efficient than repurposing the old building. — White Salmon Enterprise
Golden Northwest Aluminum announced today it will restart “most of one potline” at its Goldendale plant. The move will provide positions for about 75 employees who are currently laid off. — The Dalles Chronicle
