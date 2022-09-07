Sunshine Biscuit 1949.jpg

The many products of Sunshine Biscuits Inc. being manufactured in The Dalles in 1949 are displayed on a table. Gordon Ackers is named on the negative envelope, but it is unknown if he was one of the two men pictured in this photograph. Products include Sunshine Vanilla Wafers, Krispy Crackers, Hydrox, Clover Leaves and Cheez-It. Image was scanned from a 4- by 5-inch black and white film negative from the archives of The Dalles Chronicle/The Dalles Optimist.

1922 — 100 years ago

Judging from the school census presented by Supt. A.M. Cannon at the Lunch Club on Tuesday, the population of Hood River shows a steady growth over the same period last year. When high school opened last year, the total enrollment was 250, but last Tuesday morning the enrollment reached 290, an increase of ten per cent. Two years ago, the total enrollment on the first day was 212. — Hood River News

August 1942 The Dalles Chronicle Fall Styles ad

A fashion ad in the August 1942 The Dalles Daily Chronicle features a variety of styles despite the ongoing struggle of World War II.
Hood River history 2002

Tsuruta Mayor Kenji Nakano, center, pays tribute along with other Tsuruta visitors at Chop Yasui’s gravesite at Idlewilde Cemetery on Thursday during the delegation’s Hood River-Tsuruta Sister City visit. Photo by Jim Selmor. 