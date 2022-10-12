Albertsons opens The Dalles 1967

Albertsons celebrates its Grand Opening in The Dalles March 29, 1967. Scanned from 2 1/4- by 2 1/4 inch black and white film negative from the archives of The Dalles Daily Chronicle. 

1922 — 100 years ago

So heavy has been the demand for government camp sites at Lost Lake that the forest service has now decided that, when the sites are thrown open they will be allotted by drawing lots. While the total number of lots available under the survey is 102, nearly 300 applications have been made. A number of camp sites are extremely desirable and it is expected that those who succeed in drawing one of these lots will certainly retain it as long as possible. The drawing will probably take place next spring. — Hood River News

1962 The Dalles history

Part of a supply line at Muirhead caning. Pears are allowed to ripen about two days longer than is the case in most other canneries, resulting in a product that is not as white or firm as most commercial packs but is rated high in flavor. Among other phases of the operation are the machines and equipment that seal the filled cans and cook and cool them.  
The Dalles graduation 1975

Michelle Mayfield and Nancy Byers are featured on the front page of The Dalles Chronicle after graduating from The Dalles High School in June 1975. The caption reads: “'Take our picture,' was the happy request from Michelle Mayfield, left, president of The Dalles High Student Body just before her and her companion, Nancy Byers, joined the line of graduates to enter ceremonies in Kurtz Gymnasium last night.”
White Salmon resident Randy Knowles 1982

White Salmon resident Randy Knowles limbs a tree during a logging operation in the Mill A area, Oct. 12, 1982. It was a typical one-man show for Knowles, who did all the falling, bucking and skidding himself on a private 2.5 acre parcel. There’s still a niche in the timber industry for small logging companies, such as Randy Knowles’ Sunshine Logging. And Knowles says there are advantages to being a small company, such as lower overhead, enjoyed by many small logging companies, often referred to as "gypos."