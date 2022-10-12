1922 — 100 years ago
So heavy has been the demand for government camp sites at Lost Lake that the forest service has now decided that, when the sites are thrown open they will be allotted by drawing lots. While the total number of lots available under the survey is 102, nearly 300 applications have been made. A number of camp sites are extremely desirable and it is expected that those who succeed in drawing one of these lots will certainly retain it as long as possible. The drawing will probably take place next spring. — Hood River News
Declaring that the American people are spending millions of dollars more for automobiles than they are for their schools, and that the consumption of tobacco alone totaled a national bill twice the size of the national school bill, Dr. Edward Sisson, head of the philosophy department of Reed College, made a stirring appeal for more money for educational purposes in his talk to the Kiwanis club at Hotel Dalles today. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1942 — 80 years ago
The presence of an unusually large number of Cascade Locks residents in Hood River in the early mornings of this week is the sequel to the urgent appeal of fruit growers of Hood River Valley for aid in harvesting of their crops of winter pears and apples. Tuesday of this week, a large group of Cascade Locks residents arrived, and were quickly on their way to orchards to spend the day picking Delicious and Newtown apples and by the end of the day they were tired, but glad to have been of service to hard-pressed fruit growers. — Hood River News
Farmers and school children, throughout Wasco county and this city, were in the limelight today in the Victory scrap metals drive to attain the counties quota of 1,300 tons before midnight of Saturday, Oct. 17, when the current drive officially ends. However, it was stated today, one day of grace has been added, so that any scrap “showing up” at the eleventh hour still may be delivered not later than midnight of Sunday, Oct. 18, and count with credit to any community in the drive. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1962 — 60 years ago
A two-day detour through another state ended here Saturday afternoon when a rock and dirt slide was cleared from Highway 30 two miles west of Hood River. It was a bonanza in toll-free rides across the Columbia River bridges, for the 50 cents bridge toll fee was dropped at Hood River and Cascade Locks for the duration of the closure. It lasted from Thursday at 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. During those times, all traffic on Highway 30 was routed to the Washington side of the Columbia between Cascade Locks and Hood River. — Hood River News
The Dalles residents were cautioned today by City Manager C. Dean Smith about burning or sweeping leaves into city streets. Asphaltic pavement is damaged by heat when leaves are set afire in the street, Smith said, and since property owners have paid for their own streets, “it would behoove them to protect their investment.” Leaves should not be left out for the street sweeper to pick up because the machine is not designed for such an operation and becomes clogged and then won’t even clean the streets, Smith warned. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1982 — 40 years ago
The Port of Hood River is missing the boat — literally — by focusing on industrial development on its waterfront land, say members of the Hood River Valley Residents Committee. The community would be better served economically by converting the waterfront industrial site to a mixed-use area with a special emphasis on tourist and recreation facilities, members asserted at a meeting on long range development of port property. — Hood River News
With the traditional groundbreaking ceremony held Saturday, the new gazebo at Rheingarten Park in White Salmon should soon start to take shape. The project is being organized by the West Klickitat Youth Opportunity Council, with the support of other service groups from the community. The youth group decided on the project after plans to restore the old Cameo Theater were cut short by a fire this summer which destroyed that building in downtown White Salmon. — White Salmon Enterprise
Vietnam veterans have announced a fund-raising drive to send representatives to Washington where a national memorial will be dedicated for the 58,095 men and women who were killed in Vietnam. There were four residents of Wasco County who died in Vietnam action, according to Mark Fortin, who is helping organize the local drive. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
2002 — 20 years ago
Another roadblock has been erected in Wal-Mart’s path to build a supercenter — and speculation has resurfaced that the business may move out of Hood River. “We were certainly taken back by the Oregon Department of Transportation’s comments and are considering all options,” said Amy Hill, Wal-Mart spokesperson, after ODOT shot down the proposed location for a traffic signal on Tuesday. — Hood River News
A survey of the salaries of Klickitat County employees has become the subject of employee and department head requests, but county officials have so far declined to release the results of the study. Lori Wolford, head of the Personnel Department, said the information in the study has not been made public and she did not know when it would be. Wolford added that the study, conducted by a Portland consultant, was not yet complete. — White Salmon Enterprise
A groundbreaking for the Union Street underpass project was scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday, at the point where Union Street now deadends into Interstate 84. Work on the $7 million project — to extend Union north under I-84, and connect it to Northwest First Street on the other side — will begin in the coming weeks. — The Dalles Chronicle
