1921 — 100 years ago
During the latter part of last week, four more or less serious accidents were reported on the Columbia River Highway. Many car owners state that speed is not the only factor in accidents and they complain that, even when traveling at slow speeds, it is difficult to keep a car under control and eliminate the tendency to skid on the slick wet pavement. They report that the sand thrown on the paving does little or no good because it is washed away by the rain. — Hood River News
Repudiation of the activities and principles of the non-partisan league; endorsement of President Harding’s attempt to secure armament limitation; and condemnation of the plan to tax the state for the purpose of raising money for the 1925 world’s fair, were the major results attained at a meeting of the Wasco County Farmers’ union held yesterday afternoon at the Universal local hall, on the Wapinitia plains. Farmers from all parts of the county were in attendance at this meeting. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1941 — 80 years ago
Early next month, the new Civilian Public Service Camp, located at the CCC camp at Wyeth, will be in operation and will, at the outset, have six conscientious objectors to military service of Oregon stationed there to work out the year of service. Hitherto, conscientious objectors of Oregon have been sent to the camp at Glendora, Calif., according to Lieutenant-Colonel Elmer V. Wooton, state selective service officer. The six men are from Malheur, Marion, Clackamas and Lane counties, and one from Lost Angeles, who is living in Portland. It is expected the men will be engaged in forest trail and other similar work. — Hood River News
A total of 26 Chinook, 22 steelhead, three silversides and 293 chums passed over Bonneville dam on Thursday, Nov. 13, according to figures released today by the United States army engineers. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1961— 60 years ago
The Christmas season comes one step closer this week with the hanging of street decorations, reports Merchants Committee Chairman Stan Draper. According to Draper, merchants assembled last Thursday night in the basement of the old Apple City garage to lay out the cedar garlands, fasten light strings and put new lifelong lite bulbs (sic) in all ornaments. On Sunday morning, they organized a crew to hang them downtown and on the Heights. He pointed out all labor is volunteer and the merchants each year provide funds for the maintenance of the decorations. — Hood River News
Directors of School District 12 reacted favorably to a proposal that a second high school building be erected at a new site here. District 12 board several weeks ago notified the Chenowith, Petersburg and Rowena districts that the present Dalles High School is not large enough to accommodate the anticipated enrollment beyond 1962-63. Tuition students from these districts will not be accepted beyond that year.. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1981 — 40 years ago
Hood River’s Waucoma Park will be a little more in the Christmas spirit this year. City council members agreed last week to a first annual Christmas tree ceremony in the park at 13th and Oak. The Chamber of Commerce Merchants Committee proposed that a cut tree be placed at the park and be decorated at a ceremony Sunday afternoon, Nov. 29. The tree ceremony is just part of a full day of activities planned for the first annual Community Christmas celebration. — Hood River News
Representatives of the Muddy Ranch fielded questions for 80 minutes Monday as they met with 140 people who attended The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce Forum at noon. “It doesn’t matter what you ask, it is important that there is communication between us,” said Sheela Silverman, president of the Chidvalis Information Center. The primary purpose in buying the ranch, she said, was to reclaim it, to build something from nature as a shrine to the Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh, Indian spiritual man whose philosophy binds the group together. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
Klickitat County commissioners unanimously approved a Gorge Protection Overlay this week. Commissioner Ted Hornibrook said he thought passage of the ordinance would make a good case in support of local control. Commissioner Fred Holly, who is also a member of the Washington Governor’s select committee on the Gorge, said he supported the concept but had some mixed feelings on the timing of the decision. He was not able to get endorsement of the ordinance from the group. — White Salmon Enterprise
2001 — 20 years ago
PARKDALE — The cozy backyard ski resort known as Cooper Spur got a big lift this week when Meadows Development Corp. announced it had agreed to purchase the single rope tow, single T-bar snow park. Meadows North, LLC, signed an agreement with EcoSpur, LLC, to acquire Cooper Spur Ski Area for an undisclosed amount — Meadows’ second major purchase this year after acquiring the Inn at Cooper Spur in July. — Hood River News
While riding his bike around on a lazy weekend, 8-year-old Trevor Trevis was transformed into a mural artist for his school. Trevor happened upon artist Ian Brownlee, and AmeriCorps volunteer, painting a mural for Colonel Wright Elementary. “I saw him and came to watch. He asked if I would like to help and I said sure,” said Trevor. The large mural, entitled “September Rain,” is painted on the back of a building by the school’s courtyard. — The Dalles Chronicle
Sharon Harmsen is sending her own kind of relief to victim’s of last month’s terrorist attacks on the East Coast. The Underwood woman, along with her lady-friends, who call themselves the “Critter Repair Crew,” have been busy getting 205 refurbished stuffed animals ready to send to victims of the World Trade Center attack. “I just wanted to help in some way,” Harmsen said. — White Salmon Enterprise
Commented