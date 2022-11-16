1955 Nov16, Williams

Williams A.M. & Company displays items in the “Green Stamps Section” of their store Nov. 16, 1955. Scanned from a 4- by 5-inch black-and-white negative from the archives of The Dalles Daily Chronicle.

1922 — 100 years ago

The big tragedy in local football circles came last Saturday, when The Dalles high school met and defeated the local boys on Gibson Field, the final score being 30 to 3. The chances of the Mid-Columbia pennant coming to Hood River have practically faded away, the local team having fallen before both Goldendale and The Dalles. — Hood River News

HR History Thanksgiving ad 1922

Detail of a Thanksgiving ad from E.A. Franz Co. in the Hood River News, Nov. 17, 1922.
1922 ad The Dalles Chronicle

An A.M. Williams advertisement in The Dalles Daily Chronicle displays a selection of coats “for women and misses” in 1922, priced at $28.75.
HR history vets day 1962

SALUTE TO VETS — Members of Hood River County Veteran organizations stand in salute on the day set aside to honor them — Veterans Day. Music by Hood River High School’s band, a talk about the significance of the tribute and presentation of the colors by this group of veterans were all part of the ceremony. A nosier part involved firing parachute flag mortars from the courthouse area. 