1922 — 100 years ago
The big tragedy in local football circles came last Saturday, when The Dalles high school met and defeated the local boys on Gibson Field, the final score being 30 to 3. The chances of the Mid-Columbia pennant coming to Hood River have practically faded away, the local team having fallen before both Goldendale and The Dalles. — Hood River News
Construction work on that link of The Dalles-California highway between here and Dufur has been going forward with rapid strides of late, and, barring eventualities, such as heavy snows, the completed road should be ready by the middle of February, it was stated at the local highway office this morning. Grading on the new road has now been completed from Dufur to Jack Hillman’s ranch, and in addition to this there are a number of nearly completed stretches of grading along Eight Mile creek. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1942 — 80 years ago
Today, Friday, is the last day for registration for gasoline rationing and all car owners who have not yet done so are urged to go to their nearest schoolhouse between the hours of 4 and 9 p.m. and have the necessary data, including serial numbers of not to exceed five tires which they plan to retain … In town, registrants will go to Park Street school and registrants of Cascade Locks will present themselves at the high school. Other registration centers are: Barrett, grade school; Odell, high school; Parkdale, grade school. — Hood River News
Anticipating the coming gasoline rationing and the resulting increase in the number of persons who will find it necessary to travel by public means, the Washington Motor Coach System is rearranging its local service effective Monday, announced C.F. Chamberlain, assistant superintendent of the bus firm. The most outstanding improvement to become effective is the addition of a daily trip which will leave White Salmon at 8:30 in the morning, arriving in Portland at 11:30 A.M., leaving Portland at 6:15 P.M., and arriving back in White Salmon at 9:15 P.M. — White Salmon Enterprise
Larceny in a dwelling is the charge preferred against two men arrested in White Salmon, Wash., on warrants served by Frank Heater, chief of police of The Dalles ...They are being held, primarily, on a charge of removing one small radio, one double sandwich toaster, one waffle iron, one electric pressing iron and one small coin bank from the home of Mrs. Gilson, 208 Jefferson street, in this city, at 8 o’clock Sunday night. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1962 — 60 years ago
Blasts from a mortar shortly before 11 a.m. opened a brief salute Monday here to America’s veterans. The ceremony was planned in conjunction with Veterans Day, which fell on Sunday this year. The Veteran organizations here provided members for a color guard posted at the corner of Third and Oak streets. — Hood River News
Authority for Northwest Natural Gas Company of Portland to provide service for the towns of Bingen and White Salmon and adjacent areas of Klickitat County was granted this week by the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission. El Paso Natural Gas Company will construct a four-mile lateral pipeline to a point between the two communities to make service by Northwest Natural possible. — White Salmon Enterprise
Northwest farmers are “on the verge of an opportunity” to profit by a so-called two-price plan for wheat, after a 30-year effort dating back to the days of the McNary-Haugen bill, a farm economist, said here Friday. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1982 — 40 years ago
Cold weather and snow in the upper valley this week are being received with applause in the ski areas — and moans from road crews who are being hampered in applying asphalt to the nearly completed section of Highway 35. In Hood River, snow was mixed with rain, but in higher elevations wet snow was beginning to stick to the ground Tuesday morning. All lower and middle valley roads remained clear, however. — Hood River News
Klickitat County West District Court Judge Robert D. Weisfield is responsible for all misdemeanor offenses in the west end of the county. Recently elected to serve his second two-year term, Weisfield said he is in a state of transition following his first term and tends to think if he hits offenders harder in the pocketbook, it may affect them more. “Fines in this court will be going up,” he said. “If fines go up, people may think twice before breaking the law. It doesn’t appear jail sentences are affecting people anymore, especially in drinking while intoxicated cases.” — White Salmon Enterprise
The Dalles City Council Monday night decided to proceed to obtain a $500,000 grant to renovate the Stadelman Building, located on First Street, into an activities center with priority use for senior citizens. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
2002 — 20 years ago
Food, as well as volunteers to unload it, arrived in force Thursday at FISH Food Bank. Nearly 4,000 pounds of food — from frozen meat and vegetables to fruit juice — was in a truck from Oregon Food Bank. About 15 volunteers, including a group of Hood River Valley High School students, unloaded the truck and stacked the food on counters, on the floor, and wherever they could find a space in the food bank’s cramped quarters. — Hood River News
Following an Oct. 30 private meeting in Goldendale, a decision has been made to temporarily close the Klickitat Rail-Trail to public use. The outcome of the closed meeting was kept secret for several days but on Nov. 6 the Washington State Parks released a statement that the trail will be closed to public use through Jan. 31, to relieve tensions in the area while the State Parks commission considers public comment and makes a decision about the property’s future. — White Salmon Enterprise
A delegation from Mosier formally asked the Chenowith School Board to approve an effort to annex the old Mosier School District (No. 52) boundary into the Hood River County School District. — The Dalles Chronicle
