1921 — 100 years ago
The Hood River High School Commencement Exercises were held at the auditorium Wednesday night, the building being filled to capacity. While the program contained many features, it went with a swing that has been typical of the work in the schools this year, under the able administration of Supt. A.M. Cannon and his efficient faculty and both parents and other citizens expressed their unqualified approval of the exercises on Wednesday evening and the various class functions that have preceded it. — Hood River News
The Dalles was selected at the convention of the Oregon Laundry Owners’ association held in Eugene last week, as the next meeting place for the organization, according to word brought back by J.H. Weiss of the Model laundry. The 1922 convention will probably be held in June. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1941 — 80 years ago
At a meeting of the board of directors for School District No. 3, on Wednesday of last week, it was decided to discontinue manual training and home economics in the seventh and eighth grades in the city junior high school and center these activities in the ninth grade courses at the high school. It was also announced that the new home economics hall will be available for use at the start of school this coming fall. The contractors, Baldwin & Wheir, are now awaiting arrival of some cabinets and when these are at hand, the new department will be rapidly completed, probably in early June. — Hood River News
Power from Bonneville flowed into Wasco County promptly at 2:10 p.m. Saturday, signalizing the energization of 26 miles of REA lines and the beginning of service to 51 rural customers who heretofore have had to do without all those comforts that are associated with electricity. The “juice” hummed over the newly-constructed lines as soon as W.E. Davis, president of Wasco Electric cooperative pulled the switch on the sub-station grounds. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1961 — 60 years ago
Hood River firemen followed up their busy Saturday at Jaymar mill with a week of minor duties. Tuesday morning an alarm brought two trucks to cover a flu fire on Prospect Street. Firemen maintained a watch wile the chimney blaze burned harmlessly out. Wednesday was “thrill day” for kids at Coe Primary school. Firemen gave the grade schoolers their annual ride on the department’s shiny red fire engines — accounting for the impressive wail of sirens around the downtown area that morning. — Hood River News
One Dalles City operation is beginning to cause problems for another. City Manager C. Dean Smith was informed today that burning waste gas at the city’s sewage disposal plant has on several occasions caused alarms at the city fire station. When the excess waste gas is ignited in an exhaust pipe at the plant, the flame shoots high over the buildings’ skyline silhouette ... People south of the shielding buildings, seeing the sudden fire jet, immediately and logically assume the buildings are ablaze and summon the fire department, the chief said. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1981 — 40 years ago
Oregon has placed a July 1 deadline for closing the Hood River County middle mountain landfill, but Public Works Director Tony Klein says it is “all but impossible” to meet that date, and another deadline set requiring a permanent facility to be in operation. He said he’ll draft a proposal for an appeal that would allow the county another year and a half of use at the landfill, and even then he’s not sure a replacement facility can be in place by that time. — Hood River News
Four fires here last weekend may have been set, local authorities said today. On the way to the first report of a fire at the Mattes garage, firemen reported they found a fire in a trash barrel at The Dalles High School. City Fire Chief Guy Ealey said it appeared all of the fires had been set. Some juveniles were interviewed by city police after the garage fire and some juveniles were seen running from the area shortly after the fire at the Wilbern residence was observed. No arrests have been made. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
2001 — 20 years ago
A group of nearly two dozen volunteers rallied together last weekend to clean up debris in Post Canyon. The group hauled to the dump 10 truckloads of trash and household items that had been illegally dumped along the popular mountain biking road on the West Side. According to organizer Ruth Chausse, about 50 old tires were picked up along with mattresses, a washer and dryer, and a refrigerator. — Hood River News
The Washington Department of Health’s Internet-based anti-tobacco reality series, Unfiltered, follows the lives of five tobacco-using high school students from across Washington. One of the five students featured is White Salmon’s Nicole DeArmond, a 16-year-old sophomore at Columbia High School. All five were brought to Seattle, where they had to kick their smoking habit for a weekend or be sent home. “It’s been fun,” DeArmond said “I’ve had congratulations and the program helped me stop. I’ve learned a lot.” DeArmond was chosen among 100 students across the state who applied for the program. One of the graphic lessons the students endured was looking at a smoker’s lungs in an autopsy room. “The autopsy was pretty intense,” she said. Piggy Thomas, from MTV’s Road Rules, hosted the program, which saw the students visit the University of Washington Medical School for a look at the true effects of tobacco use. The girls also ran drills with Head Coach Lin Dunn of the Seattle Storm. — White Salmon Enterprise
Several local education issues are still awaiting word from Salem following last week’s revenue forecast. Measures affecting the future of Petersburg School, Hood River County annexation into the Columbia Gorge Community College district, and a request by Gov. John Kitzhaber for additional college funding are still on hold, according to state revenue officials. — The Dalles Chronicle
