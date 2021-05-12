1921 — 100 years ago
If you had a boy or friends in the service, you should make a point of seeing flashes of action, which are to be shown at the Liberty Theater on Wednesday and Thursday of next week. It is stated that quite a number of local men are in these pictures, which were taken on the Western front at the time of the big drive which spelled disaster to the hopes of the Germans. — Hood River News
The local Christian church will be without a pastor Sunday, unless emergency measures now being invoked by officers of the church organization bring results. For church officers have sent out a hurried call for a new pastor to take the place of The Rev. Carl C. Walker, suddenly resigned. According to Grant Morgan, treasurer of the church, Mr. Walker left the city last Friday, without giving any explanation as to where he was going or when he was coming back. Last Sunday’s services came, and he had not returned. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1941 — 80 years ago
If present indications of the set of pears and cherries can be safely accepted as any guide to the coming crops of cherries and pears, it is evident that the Upper Valley had a real break during the pollination period, for many of the pear growers in that area of Hood River Valley state that their prospects at this time are most promising, in Bartletts, Anjous and Bosc. Nothing definite will be known, however, at least until the June drop has come and gone, for this is one of the factors upon which the size of crops can be determined. — Hood River News
Sunday afternoon’s electrical storm, which swept in from the southwest over all of northwest Oregon and southwestern Washington, did considerable damage in The Dalles district, but brought little rain in comparison with downpours reported west and south of the city. The wind reached gale proportions in and around The Dalles, blowing wires from the Pacific Power and Light company’s 2300 volt circuit into the arc circuit supplying city street lights and burning out about 125 street light globes. As a result most of the street lights were out all night. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1961 — 60 years ago
Hood River citizens, consumed by all this talk about “home rule” and “county charter” actively ask a question that reveals much about the problems of county government: “Haven’t we got ‘home rule’ now?” They refer, of course to the fact that this community elects its own city and county officers, votes on the budget and approved various bonding measures by local vote. So what does “home rule” mean? The answer explains why a group of Hood River citizens have been working tirelessly since 1958 on formulation of a county charter and tells much about the differences between county and city government. — Hood River News
Bargaining between Dalles City officials and general fund employees for future wage hikes will resume tonight when a formal negotiation session convenes at 7:30 p.m. in city hall. City police and firemen, meeting yesterday in joint session, agreed to send representatives to further salary talks with the city council, manager and department heads. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1981 — 40 years ago
The Cascade Locks City Council heard a proposal Monday night to raise electrical rates for the city-owed utility by up to 59 percent for industrial power users during the fiscal year starting July 1. Even so, it stressed that the rates in Cascade Locks would remain substantially below other areas. City Administrator Ken Hobson said increased electrical fees will be necessary for fiscal 1981-82 because Bonneville Power Administration, which sells Cascade Locks electricity, has requested a 53 percent increase on the sale of its wholesale power to municipalities. — Hood River News
The owner of Foley Lakes Mobile Home Park was given permission by the city council Monday to hook into the city sewer system without the usual requirement of annexation to the city. The usual annexation requirement was waived due to the existence of an immediate critical public health problem caused by the failure of the septic tank system at the mobile home park. — The Dalles Chronicle
Princesses for the 1981 Lyle Pioneer Days are already hard at work getting ready for this year’s festival, scheduled May 22 to May 24. The princesses this year, all students at Lyle High School, are Millie Nelson, Donna Hensley, Heather Mattox, Francine Carter, Mindy Upton, Reena Miller, Leann Beck and Julie Kay Espey. Last Saturday the girls sponsored a carwash and bake sale and this coming Saturday will take on their sponsors in a basketball game at the Lyle High gymnasium. The queen for Pinoeer Days will be chosen dring the festival’s opening night on Friday. —White Salmon Enterprise
2001 — 20 years ago
David R. Meriwether will be the new Hood River County administrator. Meriwether was introduced Friday as community members and civic leaders gathered at the courthouse. Meriwether is currently the city manager of Silverton. “He has a strong background in local government and economic development and we felt that his overall qualifications were the best that we had seen,” said John Arens, chair of the county board. — Hood River News
The official colors of the new middle school will be silver and blue, but The Dalles will have to wait a month for the name and mascot. With The Dalles School Board split between keeping the current name and changing it, its members tabled the decision for another month. — The Dalles Chronicle
Spring is a season of change, and change is also in the air for both the White Salmon and Bingen City Councils. Last week, Albert Choi of the Bingen City Council, and Jeff Bruce of the White Salmon City Council, advised their respective cities that they would be resigning from their positions effective immediately. Bruce, who works at SDS Lumber Co., is leaving the council to give him more time to further his education. “Leaving was a tough choice to make,” Bruce said. “The future of SDS is not looking good, and i need to get my schooling done.” Choi, owner of the Bingen Superette, decided to leave the council because he is moving to Vancouver to pursue new business interests. “I’ll miss it. I feel like this is my home,” Choi said. — White Salmon Enterprise
Commented