1923 — 100 years ago

The volunteer Fire Brigade had an unusual experience on Monday morning, when it was called out to rescue a radio fan who was in the top of a tree and could not get down. Perry Boardwell, of the Rialto Theater, climbed the big oak on the corner of Oak and Fourth to rig up the lead-in of a cage aerial he had constructed. While in the treetop, he overreached himself and dislocated his shoulder ... Eventually his plight was noticed and it was decided to secure the services of the fire boys. — Hood River News

2003 housing prices

2003 history

Paul Chen tests a bin of pears in his laboratory at the Oregon State University Extension Station in Hood River. Chen has spent the last 25 years working with pears and plans to retire this year. He has seen the rise of Northwest winter pear production from 5 million boxes to 15 million boxes over his tenure. 