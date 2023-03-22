1923 — 100 years ago
The volunteer Fire Brigade had an unusual experience on Monday morning, when it was called out to rescue a radio fan who was in the top of a tree and could not get down. Perry Boardwell, of the Rialto Theater, climbed the big oak on the corner of Oak and Fourth to rig up the lead-in of a cage aerial he had constructed. While in the treetop, he overreached himself and dislocated his shoulder ... Eventually his plight was noticed and it was decided to secure the services of the fire boys. — Hood River News
Mr. Twitmeyer, the state high school inspector, paid his annual visit to the High School last week. He spoke upon several subjects, particularly of the great increase of high schools in the state and its effect. He emphasized the ever growing need of a high school education to the rising generation. — White Salmon Enterprise
Essays and slogans written by the Wasco county school children in competition for the prizes offered by the Dufur Community Improvement club, for the best essay on the benefit to be derived for central Wasco county from the proposed union high school at Dufur, are now in the offices of County School Superintendent A. E. Gronewald. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1943 — 80 years ago
The Rev. Louis E. White, pastor of Riverside Community Church for the past seven years, has tendered his resignation to become effective March 31. Early next month, Louis White will report for service in the U.S. Army as chaplain and expects to remain in the service for the duration of the war. — Hood River News
Possibilities of the organization of a dock district to serve western Klickitat and eastern Skamania were discussed at the White Salmon on chamber of commerce meeting held last week. The subject was brought up by T.A. Steele as a post war project for this district to take care of future hauls of lumber, fruits and products that would be shipped by boats plying the Columbia River. — White Salmon Enterprise
Boys playing rendezvous at the foot of the bluffs near the south end of Jefferson street, 5:10 p.m. yesterday, found themselves confronted with flames they were unable to control. The fire department responded, and the flames were extinguished without damage to surrounding properties. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1963 — 60 years ago
A cement planter was being prepared this week to be placed in downtown Hood River as a first step in adding a little foliage to the business district. The idea is not new here, but the current plan is different from one in the past. A mountain hemlock, a hardy tree, will be planted in the pot. An earlier experiment placed apple trees downtown, but lack of care dictated their removal. — Hood River News
The United States Forest Service at Trout Lake announced that it would be aerial spraying 300 acres of Forest land in danger of being taken over by undesirable brush species. This spraying will be done by helicopter next week. — White Salmon Enterprise
Eyes of the power industry across the nation will be focused soon on The Dalles as Bonneville Power Administration conducts elaborate tests of extra high voltage, direct current transmission. BPA Administrator Charles F. Luce this week announced start of the construction of the nation’s first complete direct current facility of its kind at the Big Eddy substation east of here. — The Dalles Chronicle
1983 — 40 years ago
“It’s a very space agey, ‘Star Wars’ type of thing, but it’s here,” said Charlene Stoltz of Mt. Hood. She was referring to a computerized navigational system that she and her husband, John, as Alpha Systems Concepts Inc., have developed for use in air, sea and land vehicles … The business will eventually turn out computer software for navigational systems that can be installed in planes, ships or land vehicles. The systems will use personal computers, with a small display screen. — Hood River News
The Bingen Eagles Auxiliary is bringing back a tradition this year — the mother of the year award. Letters have been sent to all churches, organizations and schools asking for nominations. Anyone who feels they know someone in this community who would be worthy of this award is asked to list the reasons for the nomination along with a brief history of the nominee and mail it or drop it off at the Bingen Eagles Lodge. — White Salmon Enterprise
City council members called for more data on the parking meter question Monday night and a businessman’s committee promised to provide it immediately. Councilman Merritt Probstfield asked for a list showing the number of perking spots in the metered area, the number of people working downtown who drive cars and park, the number of businesses and employees per business. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
2003 — 20 years ago
By all appearances, they were only drawings on green construction paper. But appearances can be deceiving, and these drawings were much more than what they looked like — Mount Hood. They were the beginnings of an extraordinary project to be played out this spring in Hood River’s elementary schools. The drawings were done by 11 fifth-grade artists at Westside Elementary School last week, and they depicted 11 different interpretations of Mount Hood. The pictures the students were drawing will help Mosier artist Daniel Dancer come up with a final design for the Art in the Sky project. — Hood River News
A small parcel of undeveloped land adjoining White Salmon’s downtown business district may soon see construction activity. The 0.41-acre parcel, zoned for commercial use, is in the 100 block of W. Jewett, directly west of McCoy’s Video. The parcel was platted in 1908 and has remained undeveloped since. — White Salmon Enterprise
Wasco County commissioners held day-long budget hearings Wednesday and most of Thursday to confront the biggest budget shortfall in recent memory. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
Commented