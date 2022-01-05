1922 — 100 years ago
In view of a decision arrived at a meeting of the executive committee this week, it is now practically certain that the Hood River Post American Legion will endeavor to provide ways and means to build a road from the Hannum place to the camp site which it has acquired near Tilly Jane creek and the timber line for a permanent camp, and as a base for its annual Mount Hood Climb. This campsite is so ideally located, not only for the beautiful views to be obtained in the vicinity and the splendid water and fine trees that are requisites to a good camp site, but it is situated fully a mile near to Cooper’s Spur than Cloud Cap Inn. — Hood River News
Although heavy rains were reported at Portland and sleet as far east as Hood River, The Dalles continued to get its customary allotment of snow today. The storm was reported to be harder all along the Columbia Gorge west of The Dalles, than it is here. Intermittent snow fell over the city last night and today, a total fall of one inch having been recorded at the Chamber of Commerce at noon. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1942 — 80 years ago
Mrs. J. Dayton McLucas, wife of Hood River’s postmaster, has been appointed to take charge of the organization in Hood River County of women to engage in special work for which they may be equipped to make up, as far as possible, for the expected shortage of male help on farms and orchards and in other types of industry. Mrs. McLucas has volunteered her services for the work that lies ahead. — Hood River News
Pointing out that it is the patriotic duty of all local citizens to aid in the current drive for wastepaper, the Wasco County defense council — meeting yesterday afternoon in regular session at the city hall — officially placed itself on record as urging the public’s cooperation in the assemblage of all newspapers, magazines, cardboard, etc., for eventual shipment to Portland. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1962 — 60 years ago
Hood River’s new airport contributed to an emergency ambulance flight Thursday when fog closed the lower Gorge air route. A flight out of Ontario, Portland-bound, managed to get as far as the Hood River airport with a woman stretcher case. The passenger had a bullet lodged in her head and was scheduled for emergency surgery. She was transferred to an ambulance here to complete the trip to Portland. — Hood River News
Tapping of a porous water-bearing stratum between 940 and 952 feet below surface level has lent a more optimistic outlook to Dalles City’s water supply possibilities at the new Wick’s Reservoir well. Driller R.J. Strasser, under contract with the city, struck what appeared to be a substantial quantity of water in black, porous lava rock. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1982 — 40 years ago
Winter’s full force hit the Mid-Columbia as the 1981 year faded, and by Tuesday this week, many parts of the Hood River Valley were blanketed by more than two feet of snow. Deepest snow was at higher elevations, where measurements varied from 24 to 30 inches. At times, according to one patrolman, as many as 50 cars were in ditches along Highway 35 and Highway 281 on the afternoon of Dec. 31. — Hood River News
The Dalles City Council took action Monday night toward a solution to the problem of a vacant house near The Dalles Junior High that the city fire marshal calls and fire hazard and neighbors call an eyesore. The house ...was declared a nuisance in a council approved resolution passed unanimously. The owner will have 15 days to board up the building, and if not done city crews will do the work and the cost will be attached as a lien if the property is ever sold. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
Landowners throughout Klickitat County will pay a yearly assessment of $2.50 a parcel and 1.5 cents per acre to support the county’s Noxious Weed Control Program. County Commissioners voted unanimously Monday to levy the assessment, expected to raise some $52,666 of the $72,205 budgeted for the weed program for the coming year. — White Salmon Enterprise
2002 — 20 years ago
Preparations for extended Columbia Gorge Community College offerings in Hood River are focusing on two program areas, while the college continues its search for facility space in Hood River. Voters in Wasco and Hood River counties approved annexation of most Hood River County (excluding Cascade Locks) in the November general election. The annexation takes effect next summer. In the meantime, college officials are meeting with Hood River County School District administrators to develop an instructional services plan. — Hood River News
They made the deadline, now they’re just waiting for the wind. Northwest Windpower, Inc. finished construction of 16 300-foot wind generating towers on a ridgeline at Firbanks, just east of Wasco in Sherman County, in advance of a Dec. 31 deadline. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
The White Salmon City Council approved a jump in water rates for all customers served by the White Salmon water system in a 3-1 vote last week. The increase will help to pay down the debt for the city’s new water system. The loss of potential revenue from new hookups prevented any reduction in the increases for basic water service rates, and Budget Committee member Dennis Fischer was livid over the council’s last minute changes. Fischer appeared before the council to voice concerns over the proposal. —White Salmon Enterprise
