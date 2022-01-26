1922 — 100 years ago
General regret was expressed at the Commercial Club on Monday evening that the two big advertising signboards east and west of town had been made possible by local businessmen, and the meeting decided to do everything in its power to stop, once and for all, the disfigurement of local highways by advertising in any form. The opinion of the meeting was that unless action is taken at this time, other advertising from outside will be scattered along the Loop Road even before it is completed. — Hood River News
To enlist the help, moral and financial, of all towns and cities in Eastern Oregon toward getting the snow and ice cleared from the Columbia River Highway between Hood River and Portland, was one of the important matters taken up at the weekly luncheon of the Kiwanis club of The Dalles at Hotel Dalles today. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1942 — 80 years ago
The first signs of a thaw in this area came last Monday, when a chinook, accompanied by light rain, took the nip out of the air and melted ice on the sidewalks. It was the first real break since winter gripped valley and town on the night of Dec. 31, which had not been partially relaxed until the afternoon of Jan. 12. During the cold period, temperatures of several degrees below zero had been reported in the higher elevations of the valley. — Hood River News
A new order concerning sugar will permit wholesalers and retailers — and that means the housewife, too — to have only 80 percent of what they purchased in February a year ago. New sugar regulations are expected to be made each month. And if you thought you were going to get around the sugar shortage by using honey — well, here’s more disappointing news. Honey prices will be going up in a few days. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1962 — 60 years ago
A preliminary study to find buildings in the Hood River County area suitable for use as public fallout shelters is now being conducted by the Portland consulting engineering firm of Moffatt, Nichol & Taylor. The firm is studying the 66,000 square mile area encompassed by the 18 eastern Oregon counties, according to Leonard J. Stein of the Army Engineers office, which is in charge of the state fallout shelter survey sponsored by the federal government. — Hood River News
Charles Roth Jr., fire chief, reported that the local fire department was participating this morning in a National Warning System exercise. The exercise was a ballistic missile early warning test, in which relay points, including The Dalles, were given a 33 minute warning at 8 a.m. of a simulated attack on an unknown target. The Dalles is responsible for eight other counties in Oregon, and during the tests contacts other relay points in Bend, Hood River, Moro, Madras, Condon, Prineville and Fossil. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1982 — 40 years ago
A long-awaited solid waste transfer station will open — on a temporary basis — here Monday. John Rath, one of the principals in the company that will operation the station, said the new site off Tucker Road on Guignard Drive will be limited to vehicles and loads which owners can unload by hand. He said a drop box and spare garbage truck would be positioned so users will have easy access to them. Rath said the operating company would be called Hood River Recycling and Transfer Station, Inc., and it will have the same owners as Hood River Garbage Service. — Hood River News
A newly formed group calling itself “Committee to Investigate Fraudulent Law Enforcement” (CIFLE) leveled charges at Wasco County law enforcement departments in a Monday news conference at the Portage Inn. CIFLE, in a prepared statement, demands a full disclosure and explanation by the law enforcement agencies and public officials in Evergreen Construction and Landscape, an undercover narcotics police “sting” operation. — The Dalles Reminder
Several lumber-related operations have announced tentative plans to start operations in early February, which may include the employment of up to 175 workers by the end of the month. Plans can be firmed up as market conditions improve, according to spokesmen for both SDS and Broughton plywood and lumber operations. — White Salmon Enterprise
2002 — 20 years ago
Hood River County is hammering away on the last of its outhouse remodeling project. By March, District Attorney John Sewell and his six staffers will be processing cases behind security glass in almost 2,000 square feet of office space — a move they are all anxiously awaiting. “This project will provide a much better work environment, which is more functional and efficient,” said Sewell, who is now forced to store some of his 3,000-4,000 case files in cardboard boxes around his desk. His current office has 720 square feet of space. — Hood River News
A group called the Committee to Retain Local Control of Local Schools has asked a judge to halt the March 12 election on Ballot Measure 33-37, which, if passed, would form a county-wide school district in Wasco County. — The Dalles Chronicle
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has issued a “declaratory order” regarding PacifiCorp’s Condit Dam relicensing and decommissioning project. In the order, FERC granted two requests made by PacifiCorps, the first in a long silence in the project related to the future of the 14.7-megawatt Condit Hydroelectric project. —White Salmon Enterprise
