1922 — 100 years ago
When Guide Weygandt an Orvle Thompson went up from Parkdale to Cloud Cap Inn with Wesley Ladd and party of Portland, they found that the wind had played havoc with the west section of Cloud Cap Inn. The entire west hip of the roof had been torn off and blown back up on the roof of the other part of the mountain resort. Much of the furnitures (sic) and stoves of the hotel had been stored in the dining room and this was completely hidden under deep snow, which filled the big dining room after the roof had carried away. — Hood River News
Coming as it has, well along in the winter, the present siege of cold weather has not damaged any of Wasco County’s fruit trees, as far as can be learned at the present time, according to County Agent E.R. Jackman. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1942 — 80 years ago
Every resident of Hood River County will, Tuesday next week and following days, have a real opportunity to pledge loyalty to these United States — by buying or agreeing to buy Defense Bonds and Stamps. To the extent that every American agrees to loan his or her money to our government, the war in which our country is involved will be fought to a more rapid conclusion and instead of being reminded to Remember Pearl Harbor, all will have an opportunity to forget it — because the score will be evened up. — Hood River News
Red Cross headquarters said today that the $4,000 quota set for Wasco County is expected to be reached this week. At noon today the funds revealed a total of $3,023.33, with two districts not yet covered. Chairmen of the war relief effort, which arranged for the dance Saturday evening, under the sponsorship of various civic organizations, also said today that they hope to turn over a sum close to $400 to the Red Cross. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1962 — 60 years ago
Only efficient action by volunteer fire departments from the county prevented a bad fire from becoming one of the most disastrous in county history Saturday. The blaze, which started about 9:30 a.m., destroyed the packing plant of Stadelman Fruit, Inc., at Odell. But cold storage facilities were saved. The loss was estimate Wednesday at $115,000 by O.W. (Pep) Mann, local manager for the large fruit packing firm, which has operations in three states. Firemen from Odell, Pine Grove, West Side and Hood River fought the fire for more than four hours. — Hood River News
Returns from the recent Wasco County Christmas Seal sale are still about $1,750 short of the $5,000 goal. The Wasco County Tuberculosis and Health Association reports that the $3,250 received thus far is slightly short of the figure for the corresponding time a year ago. Seal sale contributions are continuing to be accepted. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1982 — 40 years ago
If everything can be ironed out without a hitch, White Salmon’s new one million-gallon reservoir will go online within a week. The city will have to complete three more steps of the project. Presently, the holdup in the system is the installation of a telemetry system and the return of a water sample from the state health department. — White Salmon Enterprise
United Telephone Co. of the Northwest has completed arrangements to lease and remodel the Les Schwab Tire center building on Oak Street as one segment of a major building program being undertaken this year. It is part of an effort to provide working space for its current employees while also planning for local growth, according to a company spokesman. The Schwab organization will move to a new location on West Cascade Street next to Owen Chevrolet Oldsmobile, expected in June or July this year. — Hood River News
Congested traffic on West Third Place and a recommendation to ban parking on it drew a small delegation which succeeded Monday night in getting the city council to hold off for more study. With a petition from residents between West Fourth and Mill Creek Bridge, Don Williams, urged the council to continue to allow parking. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
2002 — 20 years ago
Eighty acres of private property in Snowden is in question as the Klickitat County Board of Commissioners delayed a determination on an appeal of a Snowden rezoning case until later this month. At issue is whether the property, owned by Louis Huszar and historically used as a pear and cherry orchard, can be rezoned to allow for selling off 5-acre residential lots. Snowden’s comprehensive plan currently provides for 20-acre minimum parcels. Despite this, commissioners voted 5-0 in August to approve the application, which was appealed by the Snowden Community Council. —White Salmon Enterprise
Walmart has been asked to provide more data on about 50 items in its super center building application. Hood River County planners posted a letter today to Scott Franklin of Pacific Land Designs asking primarily for a further analysis of traffic, infrastructure and wetland issues. The Clackamas-based firm submitted Walmart schematics Dec. 17 for a 185,000 square foot store on a little more than 16 acres at the junction of Frankton and Country Club roads. — Hood River News
South Wasco County School District directors this week voiced their opposition to a single-county school district measure voters will decide in the March 12 election. The board’s resolution came in the wake of troubling news over potential impacts of state budget cuts. — The Dalles Chronicle
