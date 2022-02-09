1922 — 100 years ago
In accordance with the terms of a deed just completed, Multnomah Falls and 20 acres of adjoining land are now the property of the City of Portland for all time. This handsome gift has been made by the Union Pacific system and fulfills a long-known desire of Portland to place this section beyond the reach of commercialism and exploitation. Under the terms of the gift, the City of Portland must construct a park administration building on the land and give it the usual care extended to parks in the City of Portland. The building is to cost not less than $12,500. — Hood River News
That the payroll of The Dalles King’s Food Products company during the last year amounted to $88,513.78 and that 95 percent of the pay checks were cashed in local stores, not banks, were some facts told by C. C. Ross, manager of the local plant, at the weekly luncheon today of the Kiwanis club at Hotel Dalles. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1942 — 80 years ago
With the object of making it as difficult as possible for enemy planes to orient themselves if they are able at any time to enter the Oregon area, Assistant State Coordinator of Civil Defense James D. Olson has sent a request to Hood River County that all signs on roofs of buildings, especially any which may denote location, be obliterated at the earliest possible moment, so that they may be unreadable from the air. — Hood River News
Burlap sacks will not be available to Wasco County farmers this year, Edgar L. Ludwick, wheat loan supervisor of the Oregon AAA office, Saturday told 150 farmers meeting at the civic auditorium here. Farmers should make arrangements new for future wheat storage, he said, and release wheat on which they now have loans, to stockmen for feed. Such a move will relieve the sack problem and create more storage space in elevators. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1962 — 60 years ago
Unemployment in the county reached its peak in January as a result of layoffs in the cannery and the shutdown of three sawmills due to severe winter weather. Sawmills in this area have been operating on a four-day week for some time and several had to shut down for short periods during the extreme cold weather in January. Logging is practically at a standstill. — Hood River News
Two men charged with unlawfully drawing food from the county’s surplus food store were “not in shape” at mid-forenoon today for arraignment in Justice Court. The two men, ages 49 and 45, were arrested Thursday and placed in the county jail. Sheriff Ernie Mosier said this morning the men were still not sober enough to appear in court after some heavy drinking, probably wine. The two are accused of falsifying their applications for the federal food which is distributed to welfare clients in the store on Washington Street managed by Alex Marshall. Applicants certify that they have families and a place where the food may be prepared for the table, county authorities said today. The charge ... is founded on the belief that the men do not qualify in those respects. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1982 — 40 years ago
With thoughts of constructing a hydroelectric generation plant near Dee, the City of Hood River last week sent in an application to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission for a preliminary permit to look into the idea. The city is considering piping excess water from Cold Springs, which presently supplies the entire city with water, and from Stone Springs, 7.9 miles, to a generating plant near Winans Corner, just north of Dee adjacent to the Hood River. — Hood River News
Klickitat and Skamania County Public Utility Districts last week voted to support mothballing of Washington Public Power Supply System nuclear plants four and five. The decisions do not necessarily mean the plan will be carried out. Both districts have only a small share in the financially troubled plants — Klickitat, about one percent, and Skamania about a quarter percent. — White Salmon Enterprise
A modified development plan reducing the number of acres from 2,000 to 485 has been filed by the Rajneesh International Corporation which seeks to establish a town in southern Wasco County. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
2002 — 20 years ago
The Cardiovascular Conditioning Center at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital hosts an open house today from noon to 2 p.m. The center is located at 1151 May Street. The Cardiovascular Conditioning Center helps people with heart disease or those at risk for heart disease — including anyone with high cholesterol, high blood pressure, diabetes, those who are overweight or anyone with a family history of heart disease. — Hood River News
It turns out that a lot of people are noticing the absence of First Independent Bank’s “time and temperature” sign in Bingen. Located near the intersection of S.R. 14 and S.R. 141, the beacon has given residents and travelers a quick read of some vital information for about 33 years. Recently the bank took the sign out of service and got a permit from the city to install a modern, digital display, but the plan was shelved when its corporate office decided the project would be too costly. —White Salmon Enterprise
St. Mary’s Academy Super Auction and dinner will be held at a new location for the first time in its 27-year history. The popular fundraiser will be in the Civic Auditorium ballroom Saturday. This will be the first year Rocky Webb won’t be master auctioneer. He and restaurateur Ross Bailey will be honored for their long-time efforts on behalf of St. Mary’s. — The Dalles Chronicle
