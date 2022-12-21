History Rifle Club

The Dalles Rifle & Pistol Club booth was part of the “1957 Farmer & Sportsmen’s Expo.” Image was scanned from a 4- by 5-inch black-and-white negative from the archives of The Dalles Optimist/The Dalles Chronicle.

1922 — 100 years ago

Dec. 22, 1922, Hood River News

Kresse Drug Company advertises its “complete stock of Kodaks to satisfy every gift desire” in the Dec. 22, 1922, Hood River News.

After two weeks of real winter, the thermometer, for the first time on Monday showed a disposition to soar upwards towards the freezing point. The change brought relief to many, who had felt the sharp nip in the air in spite of warm clothing. On Monday, a fall of sleet for several hours put a two-inch coating of loose ice on the roads and sidewalks and made travel quite difficult for man, beast and auto. — Hood River News

Dec. 25, 1942, Hood River News

Hood River News wishes men and women in the service a Merry Christmas and “Victorious 1943” in the Dec. 25, 1942, issue. 
Dec. 21, 1962, The Dalles Daily Chronicle

Wasco County Civil Defense Director Jeff Wilson displays signs that will mark community fallout shelters to be established in The Dalles. Large sign if for outside of building while small one is to be used to mark inside entranceway. City firemen will post the signs. 
Dec. 15, 1982, Hood River News

Second grader Tia Jubitz lends her voice to the choir during the May Street Elementary School Christmas program. Students performed songs and musical skits during the half-hour program for parents. 