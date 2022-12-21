1922 — 100 years ago
After two weeks of real winter, the thermometer, for the first time on Monday showed a disposition to soar upwards towards the freezing point. The change brought relief to many, who had felt the sharp nip in the air in spite of warm clothing. On Monday, a fall of sleet for several hours put a two-inch coating of loose ice on the roads and sidewalks and made travel quite difficult for man, beast and auto. — Hood River News
Delivery of every parcel in the local post office, by or on Christmas day, will be sought this year, despite the fact that little heed was paid to the pleadings, “mail early,’ Postmaster Simeon Bolton said today. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1942 — 80 years ago
Investigation of several recent fires in town has disclosed that at least one of them was definitely due to a thermostat falling too close on a sawdust burner when electric current failed, says Fire Marshal Jim Wilson, who suggests that all residents who use thermostatic controls on sawdust and other mechanical fuel burners ascertain if these controls are in good order and will close positively if electric current fails. — Hood River News
Arrest of one, and possibly two, important enemy aliens was made in The Dalles during the last 36 yours, it was stated at The Dalles City police station this morning, on word received from the FBI in San Francisco and Portland that at least one of the men held is wanted on a presidential warrant, because of an alleged long criminal history ... Among the papers found by the city police were a number of penciled drawings showing machinery parts, together with one looking not unlike an aerial bomb. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
Staff Sergeant Sheehan, of the Fourth Fighter Command headquarters in Portland, was in White Salmon last Friday checking up on the local observation post with Chief Observer Bob Robertson, of this city. Sergeant Sheehan stated, “The importance of the volunteer airplane system, must not be underestimated. This very system helped to save Britain at its crucial hour. Under this system, one plane on the ground is equal to sixteen in the air, not using the aircraft warning service.” — White Salmon Enterprise
1962 — 60 years ago
Freeway signs at exits here will be named nearly as recommended by the Hood River County Chamber of Commerce, Administrator Bruce Clausen told the city council Monday. The west exit will carry the designation W. Hood River and West Cliff Drive, he said. The one near the center of town will be the Hood River City Center designation, and the east exit sign will be for Mt. Hood and White Salmon. — Hood River News
The area along Highways 197 and 97 in Wasco and Jefferson counties, from milepost 58 near Criterian Pass to milepost 80 near Hay Creek, was designated a scenic area this week by the Oregon State Scenic Area Commission. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
Crews of the Mid-Mountain Construction, Inc. began construction this week of the natural gas pipeline to bring this new fuel to the communities of White Salmon and Bingen. Northwest Natural Gas Co., the Portland headquarters distribution firm which recently received franchise to distribute natural gas to the cities, also had crews in the area beginning work on its phase of the $300,000 project which ultimately will cross the Columbia River to bring natural gas to Hood River. — White Salmon Enterprise
1982 — 40 years ago
A special glow will filter over Christmas services at St. Mary’s Catholic Church this weekend, as light catches and penetrates a jewel-toned stained-glass rendition of St. Ann, mother of the girl Mary. The St. Ann window is the final one in a series of eight designed and fashioned for St. Mary’s by Hood River Artist Dennis Williams. Its recent installation was the culmination of a project that started in a snowstorm four years ago. — Hood River News
The Dalles City Council officially rang out the end of its business for 1982 with a volunteer program to see citizens safely home after holiday partying. Through a program by the Crime Prevention Unit, a citizens volunteer group auxiliary to the police department, drivers who had too much to drink can get a free ride home. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
Ruling on a motion to dismiss in the first two of a series of cases stemming from a federal-state-local fishing “sting,” Judge Robert Weisfeld said the history of Indian fishing rights in the courts has been somewhat contradictory. He denied motions to dismiss two cases, who had moved for dismissal based on the grounds they had a right to fish at all usual and accustomed places. Both are charged with illegal dip netting on the Klickitat, and are registered members of the Yakama Indian Nation. — White Salmon Enterprise
2002 — 20 years ago
The holiday spirit is alive and well in Cascade Locks, where community members have been working hard to ensure that needy families will also enjoy the festivities. This week city employees donated time to wrap gifts for 67 children, some of whom will receive more than one package. These presents were delivered on Wednesday as part of the Giving Tree tradition that has been in place for at least 10 years. — Hood River News
Last Rajneesh fugitive pleads — A cult leader of the defunct Rajneesh Ranch in Central Oregon pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiracy to murder a U.S. Attorney Friday and was sentenced to a year in jail and a $10,000 fine. Phyllis McCarthy, 55, flew from South Africa to plead guilty. — The Dalles Chronicle
Decisions on how to handle congestion on NW Lincoln Street was met with comment by approximately 50 White Salmon citizens, including many residents of Lincoln Street who were seeking some type of action to help slow traffic on the narrow street, part of which is within the jurisdiction in Klickitat County. —White Salmon Enterprise
