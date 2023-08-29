River Views

Talk about a view! Even the laundry room has a river view! This distinctive older four bedroom home has tile entry, company sized dining room, remodeled kitchen, wood stove and work area in basement, just to name a few. $67,500.     

— Sept. 1, 1983, White Salmon Enterprise
Verbatim: August 30, 2023

Sheriff keeps on going as recall looms

Wasco County Sheriff Bob Brown says he will “...just keep on going” at the job of sheriff as recall petitions circulate.

Yesteryears

1923 — 100 years ago