Sheriff keeps on going as recall looms
Wasco County Sheriff Bob Brown says he will “...just keep on going” at the job of sheriff as recall petitions circulate.
Yesteryears
1923 — 100 years ago
With the object of opening a new up to date drug store in Hood River, a new incorporation, to be known as the Hood River Drug Co., has been formed. The former Penney Store on Oak Street has been leased and between now and October 1st, the date of the opening, the entire store will undergo a process of remodeling that will make it one of the most up to the minute stores outside Portland. — Hood River News
On Friday evening, September 7th at 8 o’clock, all parents and school patrons of District No. 19, White Salmon, are invited to be present at the school gymnasium to meet the new teachers and discuss school matters in general. The School Board will be present to listen to any suggestions the parents may have to offer in regard to the conduct of the school. — White Salmon Enterprise
More than 30 automobiles filled with local good roads boosters left the city at 10 o’clock this morning, en route to Dufur over The Dalles-California highway to celebrate the official opening of that section of the road. The celebration is the culmination of a long and difficult work. Not only is the actual labor of the construction but the question of right-of-way and finances has The Dalles to Dufur road been subject to the element of time and the best highway minds of the state. — The Dalles Chronicle
1943 — 80 years ago
While the Skyline road between Brooks Meadows and Lookout mountain is closed to the public by order of the Forest Service — it is also closed to Forest Service trucks and cars, by order of Mother Nature. At the time of writing, with unusually cool weather prevailing, it is now entirely possible that this snow barrier will not go out during the present summer, for there is considerable ice in this snow and another winter similar to that of the past year might provide an example of how glaciers are formed on this high exposed ridge. — Hood River News
Cantaloupes and tomatoes were scattered all over the Evergreen highway west of Lyle Tuesday when a large Portland Produce Co. truck and trailer went off the road. The trailer, in some way, began switching around and caused the accident, according to Walter Hunsaker, who had picked up some of the cantaloupes. — White Salmon Enterprise
Half an inch of snow fell during a near-blizzard fro Five Mile over Lookout Mountain to Bonney butte yesterday, it was reported today by Eric Gordon, ranger of Dufur. This is the earliest snowfall in the district since 1936, when 12 to 14 inches fell September 10. The men in the district were not prepared for the cold weather, Gordon reported, and suffered some chill. — The Dalles Chronicle
1963 — 60 years ago
A hundred people heard testimony at The Dalles Tuesday on boundaries of a proposed Mid-Columbia Junior College district that would include Hood River. About 20 of those at the hearing were from Hood River County, including four who testified. A simple majority in the district as finally outlined would bring the community college district into being. Voting will not be by county, but by the larger district as a whole. — Hood River News
Frank T. Matthews, Inc., of Portland Wednesday appeared to be low of five bidders at $25,827 when bids were opened by the Portland U.S. Army Engineer district for restoration of an Indian fishing site at Cascade Locks, Ore., on the Columbia River. The site will be constructed under a 1939 act of Congress which provided for a replacement of a number of fishing sites destroyed by the construction of Bonneville Dam. — White Salmon Enterprise
The huckleberry crop is ranging from poor to good, according to reports from the Forest Service at Trout Lake, Wash., and the Mt. Hood National Forest. District Ranger Roger S. Stamy at Trout Lake reported that all campgrounds on the Mt. Adams district are open and are being maintained. He said the camps near the most popular huckleberry spots have been completely filled over the past two weekends. — The Dalles Chronicle
1983 — 40 years ago
When the harvest season arrives — the Immigration and Naturalization Service can’t be far behind. It proved to be the rule again when INS border patrol agents started a roundup of illegal aliens here early this week. Monday about 75 Mexican nationals were packed off back to Mexico, and by noon Tuesday 25 more aliens were apprehended and being processed for deportation. If the immigration agents feel no compunctions about entering camps and knocking on doors, grower spokesmen here have a different view and are pressing for a requirement that immigration agents or any others should be required to have a warrant to enter their property — a provision that is enforced in factories and residences but not on farms. — Hood River News
Following a recommendation to “proceed immediately,” state and federal agencies will now work on a program aimed at restoring salmon and steelhead runs on the White Salmon River. — White Salmon Enterprise
The Columbia River Highway Historic District has been approved for nomination to the National Register of Historic Places. The action came during a special meeting of the state Advisory Committee on Historic Preservation Monday. The nominated district extend from the Sandy River in Troutdale to Rowena, a distance of about 54 miles in Multnomah, Hood River and Wasco Counties. — The Dalles Chronicle
2003 — 20 years ago
“The pears are looking really good,” said Ken Goe of M. Goe and Son Inc. “It looks like the crop is going to be well above average this year.” Each day, Goe’s orchard will be shipping out around 200 bins. The smaller pears heading to canneries and the larger pears to packing houses around the Northwest. The encouraging nature of a crop that is “above average” will be a shared experience this year, according to Steve Castagnoli of the Oregon State Extension Service. — Hood River News
The boundaries of the Underwood Conservation District remain basically as they have been since the 1940s, following a decision by the White Salmon City Council last week. In a unanimous vote on Aug. 20, council members decided not to annex into the Underwood Conservation District. — White Salmon Enterprise
One of The Dalles’ enduring traffic “thrills” will be gone forever in the wake of a highway improvement project at the intersection of Highways 30 and 197. Construction work has constricted traffic and slowed speeds to 30 miles per hour over the past several weeks. Reform of the swooping westbound merge lane that joins the two highways in front of Big Jim’s Drive-In is one goal of the $1.7 million project. — The Dalles Chronicle
Global Headlines
1923
Crown Prince May Return To Germany
Greek Capitulation Necessary, If War With Italy Is To Be Averted; Massacre Of Commissioners Cause
1943
Russians capture Tagarog; Axis Defenses Cracking
Japanese Fight Desperately On Salamaua Front
Both Sides Lose Many Planes In Raids, Revealed
1963
Turncoat Says Return To West Is Best For His Children
Peace Corps Seeking Skills
Vast Buildup in East-West Trade Possible
1983
Begin resigns Isreal post
Uneasy calm follows heavy Lebanon fighting
Russians shoot down Korean jetliner
2003
Iraq blast linked to al-Quaida
Russian nuclear sub sinks
N. Korea rejects new talks on nukes
Trade deal allows medicines
