Fire Danger

Weyerhaeuser Company warns “the entire Northwest is now flagged as a critical fire hazard area” in this August 1963 advertisement in The Dalles Daily Chronicle. “This summer there is enough dead timber littering the forest floor in the Pacific Northwest to build almost a year’s supply of new homes.” The ad then asks people to build campfires only in designated areas and to make “doubly sure” they are out before leaving. “With your help, we can prevent a major fire disaster this year and continue to enjoy the benefits of our forest resources — wood, water, wildlife, recreation and payrolls.”

Sheriff keeps on going as recall looms

Wasco County Sheriff Bob Brown says he will “...just keep on going” at the job of sheriff as recall petitions circulate.