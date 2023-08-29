Sheriff keeps on going as recall looms
Wasco County Sheriff Bob Brown says he will “...just keep on going” at the job of sheriff as recall petitions circulate.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Are you a current print subscriber to Columbia Gorge News? If so, you qualify for free access to all content on columbiagorgenews.com. Simply verify with your subscriber id to receive free access. Your subscriber id may be found on your bill or mailing label.
Subscribe to online only and receive access to website content and our e-edition.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 year
|$40.00
|for 365 days
|6 months
|$29.00
|for 180 days
|3 months
|$23.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$5.00
|for 30 days
|2 years
|$75.00
|for 730 days
|One Dollar promo Monthly Digital Subscription
|$1.00
|for 90 days
Subscribe to the Columbia Gorge News for access to our print, web, and e-edition products.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 year out of area
|$55.00
|for 365 days
|2 years
|$75.00
|for 730 days
|2 years out of area
|$95.00
|for 730 days
|6 months
|$29.00
|for 180 days
|6 months out of area
|$46.00
|for 180 days
|3 months
|$23.00
|for 90 days
|3 months out of area
|$36.00
|for 90 days
|1 year
|$45.00
|for 365 days
Sheriff keeps on going as recall looms
Wasco County Sheriff Bob Brown says he will “...just keep on going” at the job of sheriff as recall petitions circulate.
Brown became the subject of a recall after 4 p.m. on August 24 by a group citing Brown’s handling of his office, including incidents involving citizens and their contact with the Rajneesh organization.
A drug “sting” operation which came under grand jury fire and resulted in dropped charges and civil suits against the county, and an encounter two weeks ago between a deputy and a man seeking to look at sheriff’s records were mentioned. The man claims severe shoulder injuries resulting from a scuffle with a deputy who fell on him inside the Sheriff’s office.
Brown said that he had read the petition and that he had no detailed comment to make but expected he might respond.
... The petition will need 1,700 names to bring a recall election.
— The Dalles Chronicle, Aug. 31, 1983
Many Attractions For Labor Day
There will be plenty of local attractions for Labor Day, which will be generally observed as a holiday here.
The Knight of Pythias Band and their many friends will hold a picnic at Bonneville on Monday, and all residents who wish are invited to attend. It is expected that a large number of Knights from Portland will join those of Waucoma lodge in their celebration. Joe Meyer, who is head of the committee arranging the picnic, states that the picnic will be of all day duration, and there will be a long string of amusements and dancing to keep the crowd occupied. A number of stunts may be arranged on the grounds.
The Wiyeast (sic) Club has arranged Saturday and Sunday trips into Eden Park, returning on Monday.
— Aug. 31, 1923, Hood River News
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sign up to receive notifications when a new Columbia Gorge News e-Edition is published.
Would you like to receive our news updates? Signup today!
Receive weekly updates on obituaries and death notices.
Oregon Capital Press presented by Columbia Gorge News
Receive updates on upcoming promotions and special sections.
Receive weekly updates on local sports news.
Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)
Commented