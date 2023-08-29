1923 — 100 years ago

With the object of opening a new up to date drug store in Hood River, a new incorporation, to be known as the Hood River Drug Co., has been formed. The former Penney Store on Oak Street has been leased and between now and October 1st, the date of the opening, the entire store will undergo a process of remodeling that will make it one of the most up to the minute stores outside Portland. — Hood River News