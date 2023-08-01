Yesteryears
1923 — 100 years ago
From tomorrow, the city water department announces that the following schedule will go into effect for sprinkling: June and Taylor sts. And south of these streets, 6 to 8 a.m. All streets north of June and Taylor: 6 to 8 p.m. With care in the use of water, the present supply will be sufficient for all purposes. — Hood River News
Last Friday’s Oregonian said financing for the proposed $400,000 Waukoma (sic) interstate bridge, to cross the Columbia River from Hood River to White Salmon, has been completed, the contract for the structure has been let and next week actual construction work will start. By next spring it is expected it will be completed and in use. — White Salmon Enterprise
Gasoline prices went down two cents on the local filling stations today, in accordance with the lower price announced in Portland. Gasoline may be obtained for 24 cents at most services stations. — The Dalles Chronicle
1943 — 80 years ago
Monday of this week, it was estimated that about 60 percent of the fresh milk normally consumed in town and valley homes was being supplied, almost entirely from local sources, but many people are still complaining that they are unable to obtain as much milk as they believe their children should have, and at this time, according to R.E. Steele, secretary of the chamber of commerce, no real solution to this problem is available. — Hood River News
The Broughton Lumber Co sawmill at Willard which was damaged by fire last week, is being repaired and will be again operating in two weeks according to Wenzel Olson of the company’s office at Hood. The Broughton Lumber Co employs about sixty men at its Willard plant. — White Salmon Enterprise
The milk situation in The Dalles will be given consideration at a meeting of the city council Tuesday evening, at the city hall, it was announced today by Mayor George Stadelman. As of today, The Dalles still had a shortage of fluid milk, although a temporary supply obtained by several local stores from outside sources had alleviated the situation to some extent. — The Dalles Chronicle
1963 — 60 years ago
Freeway traffic has bypassed Cascade Locks for more than six months now, but Bridge of the Gods toll revenues have held up well, said Ben Scott, Port of Cascade Locks president. “One loss we have felt is that Stevenson Co-Ply is not hauling logs yet this year because of muddy roads on Larch Mountain.” This difference would almost account for the gap. “Revenue has been holding up very well in comparison with last year, despite the opening of the freeway and the drop in traffic through town,” said Scott. — Hood River News
Labor teams were meeting Monday in Klickitat to try and settle the lumber tieup (sic) problems, working Monday trying to settle on 1 or 2 plans on which the work toward in the Northwest lumber tieup that now is affecting 27,000 in the Northwest. Under the Simpson plan, that plan already agreed to by the Simpson Lumber Co., the plan calls for a 10 cent raise of June 1 and a 5 cent raise on December 31st (this does not affect special bracket) a union spokesman said Monday. — White Salmon Enterprise
A group of fruit growers testified in Federal Court in Portland Thursday that serious damage has been done to peach and prune crops since Harvey Aluminum Co. began operations at The Dalles, reported United Press International. The growers seek to bar the company from emitting fluorides which allegedly damage crops. — The Dalles Chronicle
1983 — 40 years ago
When county fair approached, Manager Percy Jensen was concerned wet weather might trim attendance. Well, attendance and gate receipts were down about five percent. But it was the sun, not rain, that drew the blame. In fact, temperatures pushed up to 98 on Saturday, forcing fairgoers to run for shade — or maybe just stay in the cool of their homes. — Hood River News
“People favoring local control need to understand the bill is not in the state it will become. They have to do their homework and act. They have to attend hearings, get organized and join groups. If fragmented, they will diminish their effectiveness,” said Rep. Dennis Heck (D-17th District). Heck is referring to legislation proposed by the governors of Oregon and Washington, which was introduced into the congressional arena Friday. (Note: Legislation making the Gorge a National Scenic Area was passed in 1986.) — White Salmon Enterprise
For the second time in as many meetings, the Wasco County Planning Commission Monday night delayed hearing a City of Rajneeshpuram request for urban growth boundary revisions. — The Dalles Chronicle
2003 — 20 years ago
Exactly 90 years from its original opening in 1913, the expanded and reconstructed Hood River County Library opened its doors to the community Thursday. The library closed in June 2002 and moved to a temporary location while construction took place. At 8:30 a.m. the renovated building was introduced to the public. “There area a lot of people excited to see it; about 1,500 people in the community have library cards,” said June Knudson, library director. — Hood River News
It took many months of effort to come up with a “comprehensive plan update” for the Husum-BZ Corner area in the late 1990s. Now, the county is proposing to scrap the community’s plan and ask local citizens to start that process over. The move is seen as a way to end the legal limbo that has resulted from a lawsuit filed in January 2000. The suit challenged the new zoning plan and the process that created it and has effectively blocked implementation of the zoning update. — White Salmon Enterprise
Maupin city councilors Tuesday evening moved to support open public access on the Lower Deschutes River. The council resolution is a show of opposition to controversial changes in a 1993 permit system — now the focus of a federal lawsuit — that would limit entry onto the popular recreational river. — The Dalles Chronicle
