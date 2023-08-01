Hood River News postal information, 1943

Hood River News’ postal information box, page 8 of the Aug. 6, 1943, edition, shows that the News was “entered, as second-class matter, Feb. 10, 1901, at the post office of Hood River, Oregon, under the act of March 3, 1879.” A year’s subscription cost $2.

Orchard Tour

Set For Aug. 6 Next Tuesday