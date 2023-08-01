Orchard Tour
Set For Aug. 6 Next Tuesday
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Are you a current print subscriber to Columbia Gorge News? If so, you qualify for free access to all content on columbiagorgenews.com. Simply verify with your subscriber id to receive free access. Your subscriber id may be found on your bill or mailing label.
Subscribe to online only and receive access to website content and our e-edition.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 year
|$40.00
|for 365 days
|6 months
|$29.00
|for 180 days
|3 months
|$23.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$5.00
|for 30 days
|2 years
|$75.00
|for 730 days
|One Dollar promo Monthly Digital Subscription
|$1.00
|for 90 days
Subscribe to the Columbia Gorge News for access to our print, web, and e-edition products.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 year out of area
|$55.00
|for 365 days
|2 years
|$75.00
|for 730 days
|2 years out of area
|$95.00
|for 730 days
|6 months
|$29.00
|for 180 days
|6 months out of area
|$46.00
|for 180 days
|3 months
|$23.00
|for 90 days
|3 months out of area
|$36.00
|for 90 days
|1 year
|$45.00
|for 365 days
Orchard Tour
Set For Aug. 6 Next Tuesday
The annual Orchard Tour of the county will be held on August 6th, final plans are being hooked together this week, Richard Adlard and Joe Smith, county extension agents announced on Tuesday.
The Tuesday August 6th tour will begin at 9 a.m. at the Fred Wineberger ranch 1 ½ miles Northwest of White Salmon. The Orchard tour route will be well marked to enable everyone to find the various spots, according to word from the agents.
Features of the tour include stops at the Fred Wineberger ranch, Joe Vezina’s, Glacier Orchards and Mt. Adams Orchards. Featured will be young cherry plantings; gopher damage; correcting boron needs; pollination problems and new pear varieties, bee management and control.
Dave Brannon and John Snyder and Otis Maloy of the Washington State University extension department will conduct classes on correct control of weeds and insects, fruit disease, fruit varieties and other items.
Right after lunch the group will hear the above experts on a variety of subjects.
Perry Crandall of the Southwest Washington Experiment station will talk on boron deficiency. The tour will end right after the noon lunch.
Since the final portion of the tour ends at the Mt. Adams orchard, a sack lunch is advocated, and coffee and tea will be furnished.
All farmers in the area and other interested persons are cordially invited to attend.
— Aug. 1, 1963, White Salmon Enterprise
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sign up to receive notifications when a new Columbia Gorge News e-Edition is published.
Would you like to receive our news updates? Signup today!
Receive weekly updates on obituaries and death notices.
Oregon Capital Press presented by Columbia Gorge News
Receive updates on upcoming promotions and special sections.
Receive weekly updates on local sports news.
Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)
Commented