Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Print Subscriber Verification
Are you a current print subscriber to Columbia Gorge News? If so, you qualify for free access to all content on columbiagorgenews.com. Simply verify with your subscriber id to receive free access. Your subscriber id may be found on your bill or mailing label.
A wary eye plus proper attire are requirements for a good game of cowboys and indians, and these three youngsters know how to play the part. They are, from left, Roddy, Jerry and Holly Hendricks, photographed during Friday’s city recreation program at Sorosis Park. — Aug. 3, 1962, The Dalles Daily Chronicle
Pine Grove will hold its second annual Harvest Moon Festival at the Pine Grove School grounds on Tuesday, Aug. 8 from 2 till 10 p.m. A fine program has been arranged and there will be no slow moments. One of the features, set for 3 p.m., is a baby parade, and three prizes will be given to the best floats. The Harvest Queen and her full retinue will be present. At 5 p.m. there will be a tug of war between Odell and Pine Grove. At 6 p.m., cafeteria supper will be served. Admission charges are adults 40 cents and children under 15 years of age 25 cents. — Hood River News
Tygh Valley will have its fair, and will get the lion’s share of the county and state fair appropriations for this purpose, it was decided yesterday afternoon at the meeting of the county court, Wasco County fair board and Southern Wasco County fair board with a sprinkling of chamber of commerce members in attendance. No county fair will be held in The Dalles this year. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1942 — 80 years ago
The first meeting of Hood River County Pomona Grange in the new Grange Hall at Parkdale was held Tuesday of this week, Aug. 4. Despite the busy farm season, with its attendant labor shortage, about 100 Grangers were present. The hottest and longest discussion of the day was provoked by the Resolutions committee in side-tracking a resolution from Rockford Grange which provided for “Prohibiting all persons with Japanese blood from owning, leasing or operating real estate in the United States.” — Hood River News
Attendance at The Dalles natatorium for July 1942, was 7876 compared to last year’s July attendance of 10,125, a drop of 2249. Only $695 was collected this July, but there was a favorable difference of $45 between expenses and receipts this year, which means that the natatorium operated on a paying basis during July this year instead of losing money as it did over the same period last year. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1962 — 60 years ago
The water situation in Hood River is improving slightly; however, restrictions for irrigating will continue, according to City Engineer Hal Puddy. “We are holding our own, but will continue the alternate day sprinkling, with residents turning off the water at night, until our reserve supply is greater,” he said. — Hood River News
The accumulation of two month’s dust was washed off the streets of The Dalles by .07 inch of rain which fell between about 10 p.m. Thursday and 6:30 a.m. Friday. The last recorded rainfall in the city was .02 of an inch of rain on June 2 ... Resurfacing of 10th Street was slowed down a little, City Manager C. Dean Smith said, but the crews will probably finish today if it dries off. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1982 — 40 years ago
Frankton School, which closed as a public school last spring, will be converted to community center use, the Hood River County School Board has decided. Board members made the decision after considering two proposals at its July 28 meeting. The winning proposal, with leadership from the Asbury Child Development Center group, involves signing a lease to a community-based group for various civic-oriented activities. — Hood River News
Efforts to help finance the purchase of the lower Deschutes land will be supported by the Oregon Wildlife Heritage Foundation, its executive director, Allan L. Kelly, said here Tuesday. The land along the river is up for sale and the listed price is $1.5 million, Kelly noted. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
Construction work on the new school in Glenwood is going well and appears to be on schedule, according to Klickitat County building inspector Clint Hilman. “They’re going to have a good school out there,” Hilman reported, after spending most of one day last week at the building site. One point noted by Hilman was that the roof will have a load-bearing capacity of 110 pounds, as opposed to industry average of 30 pounds for residential buildings. — White Salmon Enterprise
2002 — 20 years ago
The Port of Hood River is protesting a move by staffers of the Columbia River Gorge Commission to list its tollbridge on the roster of highly visible landscapes within the National Scenic Area. “I just can’t understand how an agency that has such a public relations problem continues to trip over its own feet,” said Dave Harlan, port director. However, Brian Litt, Gorge Commission senior planner, said only a “preliminary” recommendation had been made to include the Hood River Bridge, Bridge of the Gods in Cascade Locks and The Dalles crossing on the Key Viewing Area list. — Hood River News
The Union Street underpass project will go out o bid this month, a move authorized by The Dalles City Council on Monday. Though two major grants, worth $2.25 million, have not officially been awarded yet, they look very promising and time is of the essence, staff said. The bids will only be awarded — hopefully on Sept. 23 — contingent on the grants also being awarded. — The Dalles Chronicle
With a number of serious blazes across the West, the proposed new station for Burdoin Mountain may be in line for fast-tracking. The proposed satellite fire station is geared to make firefighting equipment available on the mountain, thereby sharply reducing response time to fires in the area. The proposal will be going before the Columbia Gorge Commission for sign-off, then to the Forest Service for federal review. — White Salmon Enterprise
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.