Bike Contest Burt Denton, June 4, 1955

Bikes entered into a bike contest under the auspice of Burt Denton are pictured in The Dalles June 4, 1955. 

 The Dalles Chronicle/file

1922 — 100 years ago

Pine Grove will hold its second annual Harvest Moon Festival at the Pine Grove School grounds on Tuesday, Aug. 8 from 2 till 10 p.m. A fine program has been arranged and there will be no slow moments. One of the features, set for 3 p.m., is a baby parade, and three prizes will be given to the best floats. The Harvest Queen and her full retinue will be present. At 5 p.m. there will be a tug of war between Odell and Pine Grove. At 6 p.m., cafeteria supper will be served. Admission charges are adults 40 cents and children under 15 years of age 25 cents. — Hood River News

Aug. 4, 1922, Hood River News ad

Ad detail from the Aug. 4, 1922, Hood River News.
1942 The Dalles Chronicle

Ad detail.
Aug.3, 1962, The Dalles Chronicle

A wary eye plus proper attire are requirements for a good game of cowboys and indians, and these three youngsters know how to play the part. They are, from left, Roddy, Jerry and Holly Hendricks, photographed during Friday’s city recreation program at Sorosis Park. — Aug. 3, 1962, The Dalles Daily Chronicle