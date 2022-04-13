1922 — 100 years ago
Under the auspices of the Men’s Club of Asbury M.E. Church, last Sunday evening was devoted to talks by pioneers of this section, J.R. Forden presiding. The principal speaker was Mrs. Alma L. Howe, one of the best known of the surviving pioneers of Oregon, her parents having arrived in the state in a wagon train. Mrs. Howe graphically described the experiences of the men and women who undertook the 2,000-mile journey into the unknown and the untold hardships and misery that was often their lot. — Hood River News
Over-enthusiastic members of The Dalles Country club have been driving cars over the course and cutting deep ruts in it which a year’s rolling will not smooth out. Protest against the practice was made today by C.E. Nichols, who has been employed as the golf professional, and he requests that cars stay on the road and not be taken on the sod at any point within the golf club grounds. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1942 — 80 years ago
The Fourth Registration under the Selective Training and Service Act, requiring the enrollment of all men between the ages of 45-64 years, inclusive, has been proclaimed by President Roosevelt. The proclamation states that every male citizen of the United States, and every other male person residing in the continental United States or in the territories of Alaska and Hawaii or in Puerto Rico, other than persons specifically exempt by law, born on or after April 28, 1877, and on or before Feb. 16, 1897, who have not heretofore been registered under the Act, must register. — Hood River News
With applications to purchase trucks outnumbering the available supply by a ratio of seven to one, the Oregon State Grange, with the cooperation of the Pacific Northwest regional office of the interstate commerce commission, has scheduled a series of six strategically located meetings through the state to determine ways and means by which the farm transportation situation can be alleviated, it was learned here today. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1962 — 60 years ago
The 1962 water supply outlook for the Hood River-Wasco county area has improved slightly and is now fair to average, according to a report released today by W.T. Frost, snow survey supervisor for U.S. Department of Agriculture. The snowpack received greater than average March increases and watershed soils are well primed, he said. The snowpack is still 11 per cent below the April 1 average but is now 30 per cent better than last year at this time. — Hood River News
Groups representing the Wasco County Fruit and Produce League were visiting the four high schools of Wasco County today to select candidates for the title of 1962 Cherry Sweetheart. Wasco County Union High at Maupin, Dufur High, The Dalles High and Mosier High each will have a girl entered in the competition. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1982 — 40 years ago
Going by the “Don’t start something you can’t finish” philosophy, the city’s street and sewer committee decided Friday to request $400,000 from the county to aid in finishing up the long-awaited 13th Street couplet in the Hood River Heights area. City personnel are anxious to get the couplet project off “hold” and are hoping that county officials will feel the same way. — Hood River News
The Oregon Public Utility Districts today said they were not fighting aluminum companies over BPA power contracts invalidated in court last week, but they felt compelled to protect the traditional preference rights of PUDs. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
The Mid-Columbia Tree Improvement program is now in its planting stage with 16 test sites and almost 100,000 tiny trees staked and numbered. The project started in 1980 and is designed to provide genetically superior tree seed for future reforestation needs. — White Salmon Enterprise
2002 — 20 years ago
Hood River County School District will take what could be two last-chance steps in opposing redistricting by the Oregon School Activities Association. The district hopes to present its case for staying in the Mt. Hood Conference when the state Board of Education meets in Salem Thursday to ask for at least a delay in shifting Hood River Valley High School out of the Mt. Hood Conference and into the central- and eastern-Oregon based Intermountain Conference. — Hood River News
Perhaps Parks and Recreation board member Ron Ahlberg said it best: “They didn’t really get what they wanted and neither did we.” He was referring to a vote at Wednesday night’s park board meeting that may have broken an impasse between department directors and Wonderworks. Last month, the board rejected a proposal for a large extension to the historic Booth House in City Park. On Wednesday, the board voted to allow Wonderworks to use nearly 5,800 square feet of the park, well under the amount sought. — The Dalles Chronicle
Despite an uncertain future, Golden Northwest Aluminum has taken tentative steps toward reopening the Goldendale Aluminum Co. and Northwest Aluminum at full capacity by hiring back nearly a dozen workers. Mac Seyhanli, vice president of Goldendale Aluminum, said GAC has been working on a power package with the Bonneville Power Administration that would enable both plants to reopen at full capacity. Earlier plans to reopen half the Goldendale plant are simply not feasible with the high cost of power. — White Salmon Enterprise
