Dinner theater comes to The Dalles Civic Auditorium Aug. 28
A masked ball with dinner theater and audience participation in a murder mystery is “Eclipsed!” a fundraiser for the Civic Auditorium on Saturday, Aug. 28 at 6 p.m.
This audience participation mystery/comedy invites you to become celebrated guests of Lord and Lady Moon at the Annual Moonlight Masquerade Charity Gala, with a diamond Tiffany necklace scheduled to be auctioned off at the event.
But the necklace mysteriously disappears, and things take a decidedly sinister turn as members of the entourage turn up quite indubitably, irrevocably dead.
Could someone in the audience help solve these heinous crimes?
With a hilarious cast of aristocrat characters, mayhem is the appetizer, madness the main course and murder is served a la carte, said a press release.
The performance will be in the Civic Auditorium Ballroom, with limited seating. Doors open at 6 p.m. with an open bar. Dinner and play begin at 7 p.m.
Costume awards for evening wear include most glamorous, outrageous and unusual.
A fundraiser for the Civic, tickets are 100% tax deductible and can be purchased in advance from Klindt’s Booksellers or by calling the Civic box office at 541-298-8533.
Limited number of tickets are available. Dinner and play is $65 per person.
“Eclipsed!” is produced by special arrangement with Eldridge Publishing Company and was written by Lisa Patrick-Wilkinson.
