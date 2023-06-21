The Dalles Art Center opened its “Small Works Exhibit” on Thursday, June 8. More than 60 people attended the opening night reception to view the pieces, which were all “small-sized,” as per the rules for the exhibit.
Out of more than 60 submissions, 29 were chosen to be part of the exhibit. From those, three winners were selected and ranked first through third. First prize received $300, second received $200 and third received $100. There were also three pieces given an honorable mention and two that received different awards. The piece that received first place was “God is a Woman,” an oil painting created by Maria Housley. Second place went to Jacob Tarazoff’s “Cathedral Park Bridge,” which was made using both oil paints and watercolors. The third place winner was a gourd sculpture, titled “Blue Heron,” which was created by Andrew Lewis.
Lewis also submitted another piece, which received an honorable mention. Another sculpture created from a gourd Lewis grew on his farm, “Our Family Gathering” is a fully-functional, spinning lamp. Two other pieces also received honorable mentions: “Pensive,” a charcoal drawing of a crow on a birch panel, created by Jen Smith, as well as “Octopus,” a cyanotype by Karen Johanson.
Additionally, there were two special awards given out. Katherine Holeman’s “Watercolor Rabbit,” received a juror’s award. The juror of the exhibit, Columbia Gorge Interpretive Museum Executive Director Louise Palermo, was taken by the piece and wanted to give it special notice.
The final award was for Nancy Rooper’s “Coffee.” The piece, a watercolor submitted by Rooper’s friends, was given a “tribute award.” Rooper was a lifelong artist and was very involved with The Dalles Art Center. The award was a way for the center to honor her and her work following her passing on April 17.
In addition to the exhibit, there was an event, “Small Talk,” on June 15. At this event, The Dalles Art Center Executive Director Sally Johnson interviewed artists from the show as well as Palermo, who served as juror for this show. During this interview, Johnson asked about how the exhibit was shaped and dig into conversations about the influences and approaches in the artists’ work.
“The Dalles Art Center is thrilled to shine a light on these artists and their work,” Johnson said in a press release. “This show continues a wonderful tradition of The Arts Center of inviting artists to approach their art in new ways and showcase their work.”
