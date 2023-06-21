The Dalles Art Center opened its “Small Works Exhibit” on Thursday, June 8. More than 60 people attended the opening night reception to view the pieces, which were all “small-sized,” as per the rules for the exhibit.

Out of more than 60 submissions, 29 were chosen to be part of the exhibit. From those, three winners were selected and ranked first through third. First prize received $300, second received $200 and third received $100. There were also three pieces given an honorable mention and two that received different awards. The piece that received first place was “God is a Woman,” an oil painting created by Maria Housley. Second place went to Jacob Tarazoff’s “Cathedral Park Bridge,” which was made using both oil paints and watercolors. The third place winner was a gourd sculpture, titled “Blue Heron,” which was created by Andrew Lewis.