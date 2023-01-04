CGN Warhaven
Art by Peggy Olson

Over at Warhaven Building Supply at the corner of Bunting and Hummingbird, Debbie Dacnic was pulling her shift at the cash register. Few people use cash anymore, but that’s what we continue to call that machine here in Warhaven.

A grizzled old fellow from the Craggies, Stephen Limbon, was purchasing some pipe fittings. Debbie could tell he was his persnickety self as he walked up.