The election is over and the next configuration of the Warhaven City Council convenes its first meeting. The five councilors will elect their next mayor from their ranks.
But you are probably wondering about the election results.
On the Plateau, Louisa Hershberger devastated Tommy Twilling, garnering 87% of the vote. He’s a frugal one and his whole campaign budget was a mere $75, which he spent on a 30 second spot of KWAM, “the melodious voice of the Rushing River.” Twilling is proud of his positions so he soundscaped his message with Sousa’s “Washington Post.” He recorded the following: “This is Tommy Twilling and I approve this ad. If you want the suits and the rich mucky-mucks calling the shots, vote for her. If you want the federals stealing your hard-earned dollars for boondoggles, vote for her. If you want a patriot who will fight to the death for freedom and the American way, vote for me, Tommy Twilling! I am all about the little guy, the silent majority, the people of small means. You can count on me to raise a ruckus!”
Tommy was heard to mutter once or twice, “The election was rigged! No one can lose by that much!” Listeners just smiled, thinking, “Oh, Tommy.”
In the West Hills it was a very close race between Sven Dellig and Wilbur Weston. Weston prevailed with 51% of cast ballots. For most of us it was a very tough decision as both candidates are honorable, humble neighbors. It was a tough decision, supporting the man who has given us free electricity or the man who has cared for our grandparents and great aunts and uncles. Free stuff often carries the day in elections. Sven was very gracious in defeat, offering his expertise to Wilbur on any committees needing volunteers.
And so here you have it, the current Warhaven City Council: Ike Moseseek of the Craggies, Tootie McDaniels of Uptown, Debbie Dacnic of Downtown, Louisa Hersherger of the Plateau, and Wilbur Weston of the West Hills. It may be recalled by the reader that Ike and Tootie are descendants of original city council members, Tsoneseek or Golden Bear, and Sgt. Gruff McDaniels, selected generations back in 1870.
Debbie Dacnic is given the honor of wielding the gavel to open the meeting. Her first order of business, after approving the minutes of the previous meeting, is to guide the council in electing a new mayor, which didn’t take long.
She opens the floor for nominations and nearly before the final word is out of her mouth, Tootie’s hand shoots up.
“I nominate Ike Moseseek to fill the mayor’s chair.”
As Debbie opens her mouth to acknowledge this, Louisa raises her hand, saying, “I second Councilor McDaniels’ nomination.”
Debbie smiles, thinking, “That was easy.”
In fact, even Ike, all of her colleagues are nodding, smiling.
“If there are no further nominations,” and she experiences a wave of shaking heads at this point, “then I’ll close nominations and, if there is no discussion,” and the shaking commences again, “then I’ll call for the vote. All those in favor of electing Ike Moseseek as Warhaven’s next mayor, signify by raising your right hand.”
The applause and murmurs of congratulations are the backdrop as Debbie and Ike exchange seats.
Mayor Moseseek brings the gavel down once.
“I just wanted to sense what that felt like.”
That brings a further lightness into the council chambers.
“Our next order of business is a review of the budget for the remainder of the fiscal year.”
It is not long into this agenda item that Councilor Hershberger raises a question, “Are you telling us the city has been fully solvent, in the black, continuously since its incorporation in 1870?”
“Beyond solvent. Robust,” responds the mayor.
It’s a fact Warhaven’s finances have always been sound, soundly managed. Even in times like the Panic of 1893 or the Great Depression, the city kept its fiscal footing. The City Council is fortunate to have clear thinking charities in town to come to its aid, the DuMont Foundation and the Sisterhood of Kindness. There are also a considerable number of wealthy residents who selflessly bolster the community in times of need or risk. The town remains as even-keeled as could be; city leaders have demonstrated again and again, their success stands beyond the whims of good luck.
Sven Delig was appointed chair of the Budget Committee who would serve with Mayor Moseseek, and resident-volunteers Gene O. Casino, Card Dawson, and Becky Ansbach.
•••
This installment marks number 200 for author Jim Tindall. This narrative serial was initially conceived as a radio project back in 2006. That year it began to be published in print in the White Salmon Enterprise. It now appears every two weeks in the Columbia Gorge News.
