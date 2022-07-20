George Ansbach sits alone up at Jane’s Java, staring out the window. As a farmer he has spent many hours listening to his own thoughts churn along on his tractor as he disked or mowed or raked, droning new and old ideas alike. As a city councilor he does not richly appreciate listening to the occasional harangues and soured attitudes of constituents for whom, they believe, life has not dealt fairly with them. Yet on the whole, he is grateful for the service he has provided. He scans the highlights in his mind, a fast forward film of still images.

As a Viet Nam vet suffering from gnawing PSTD, he is leery of coffee café chatter that can leap to the negative with the gnashing of teeth.