The Hood River Library will host several teen lead and teen focused programs, as well as take home projects for teens throughout July. All in person programs will require registration.
Library Teen Council: Saturdays, 11 a.m.
The Library Teen Council will resume in person meetings on Saturday, July 17. Meet in the Library Garden near the bear sculpture. Open to teens and tweens ages 12-19. Library Teen Council is a volunteer group that helps plan library services, leads programming and assists the Teen Librarian.
Take Home Craft: Paper Snakes
In honor of everyone’s favorite God of Mischief, we are making paper snakes. Classic chain snakes or accordion style will be available to take home. Look for them near Loki in the Teen Area.
Marvel TV Trivia Rescheduled: July 14, 8:30 p.m.
Same topics, probably a little more Loki, hopefully a much cooler night. Prizes for winners of each round. Please bring a device to play the game. Players can participate over Zoom as well. Ages 10 and up. Snacks and some seating provided. Register at hoodriverlibrary.as.me/spin-off-trivia.
Gravity Painting: July 16, 2 p.m.
What happens when you combine paint, squirt bottles, and gravity? ART! And probably a mess. Teens can create their personal art creations in the Library Garden. Register at hoodriverlibrary.as.me/gravity-painting.
Game Night in the Garden: July 28, 7 p.m.
Teens can join us in the Library Garden for a relaxed evening of hanging out and trying to win. Everything from board games to Kahoot to Jackbox games will be on hand along with snacks and the thrill of victory. Register at hoodriverlibrary.as.me/games-in-garden.
•••
Teens who need help getting a CAT pass or ticket to attend an event, contact librarians Rachel T. (rachelt@hoodriverlibrary.org) or Yeli (yeli@hoodriverlibrary.org).
Commented