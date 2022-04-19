The Dalles High School Drama Department’s spring musical “Spin: A Musical Myth,” will open Thursday, April 21.
“Spin” is a musical retelling of the myth of Arachne and Athena set to a rock, jazz, and folk score. Arachne, a headstrong teen determined to achieve success and fame as an artist is encouraged by the Muses to leave her hometown for the big city of Athens, where she is challenged to compete by the jealous goddess of weaving herself: The mighty Athena.
Performances are on April 21-23 and April 28-29 at 7:30 p.m. and April 23 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and students and $8 for senior citizens and children 12 and under. Doors will open 30 minutes before each performance.
Follow @tdhsdrama on Instagram for updates.
