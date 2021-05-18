Ready for your kids to be off the computer?
This summer, Columbia Center for the Arts, The Dalles Art Center and Arts in Education of the Gorge is offering six weeks of full-day, in-person art camps, Monday through Friday, July 5 through Aug. 13.
The summer camps art planned for kids from second to fifth grades to join in on theater, drumming, woodworking, mosaic making, painting, drawing and more. Camps are simultaneously offered in Hood River and The Dalles. The Hood River camps run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; The Dalles camps run from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Campers will bring their own lunch and snacks.
Limited scholarships are available. To request a scholarship or support students by contributing to a scholarship fund, email amy.gray@hoodriver.k12.or.us.
“Please select this option if you require financial help in order to take a class and if possible, consider donating to this great cause,” said a press release.
For more information on the art camps and to register:
- Hood River, www.columbiaarts.org/2021-summer-camps
- The Dalles, visit www.thedallesartcenter.org/summercamp2021
Commented