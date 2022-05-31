The White Salmon Spring Festival happens this Saturday, June 4, at Rheingarten Park from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
The committee has announced the Grand Parade Marshals for the 2022 Spring Festival are three local organizations — along with employees and volunteers — of Skyline Health, NorthShore Medical Group and Klickitat County Public Health Department.
“We would appreciate the community coming out to show their support and appreciation for these organizations that have — and still are — taking such good care of all of us through this ongoing pandemic,” said a press release.
The Firemen’s Breakfast will take place from 7-10 a.m. at the White Salmon Fire Hall; the parade begins at 11 a.m. There will be food and merchandise vendors in the park, with Ritchie the Reptile Man at the gazebo between 12:15-1:15 p.m. There will be music performances at the main tent throughout the day and evening at the beer garden.
For entertainment information visit whitesalmonspringfestival.com.
Commented